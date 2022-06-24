ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

West 5th Avenue from Sanborn to Rowley in Mitchell to be closed for four months

By Mitchell Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest 5th Avenue will be closed from Sanborn to Rowley Street starting at 8:00 AM on Monday, June...

