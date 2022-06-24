ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

First time in five years The Rock not ranked preseason

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

After being a yearly staple in the top-20 or better of preseason national rankings – the initial Lindy’s Sports Division II preseason top-25 does not include the Slippery Rock University...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Three Butler county athletes named to all-ball teams

Three Butler County players made the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s All-WPIAL Baseball and Softball teams. –Butler junior Madden Clement made the list after a 5-1 season as a pitcher, and batted .408 with 28 runs batted in and 16 runs scored. –Seneca Valley freshman pitcher Lexie Hames and senior first baseman...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

38th playing of Fuhrer Invitational golf tournament missing key person

For the past 37 seasons, the annual Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational has grown into one of the top tournaments in Western Pennsylvania. Many of golf’s up-and-coming players — professional and amateur — have battled for the coveted title at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Riverhounds Fall to Rowdies

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the visiting Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, the final 5-2. This weekend’s loss was the Riverhounds’ third consecutive loss, and their first at home this season. Arturo Ordóñez and Russell Cicerone both scored the Riverhounds on Saturday. Pittsburgh will return to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Slippery Rock, PA
Sports
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Slippery Rock, PA
City
California, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Football
Slippery Rock, PA
College Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Times have changed for high school coaches

With the recent bombshell resignations of successful, local high school coaches, it’s apparent that outside responsibilities are derailing careers on the sidelines. Deer Lakes boys basketball coach Terence Parham, winner of 86 games in just seven seasons, resigned last week because of his expanded duties with Amazon. Several weeks...
ARNOLD, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Evan and Mallory’s Woodland Wedding

It’s hard to imagine that your future spouse could be passing you before the morning school bell, but that’s exactly what happened with Evan Kern and Mallory Sluhocki. In high school, Evan was in the same first-period math class as Mallory’s older sister. Although Evan was a senior and did not have any classes with Mallory, a sophomore, he had seen her walk into school with her sister every day. Eventually, one morning, Evan gathered enough courage to ask Mallory for her phone number. The two began dating, and in Mallory’s words ‘the rest is history.’
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jeff Marx
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges pending after hockey player punches referee

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area hockey player was caught on video punching a referee. During an adult league game on Wednesday night, two players from opposing teams got into a fight. The referee tried to break it up and one of those players punched the referee, knocking him to the ground.The fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a game at Printscape Arena at Southpointe. The fight, captured on LiveBarn, shows Jaris Harbieh and another player having words. A referee skates over and tries to separate the two when Harbieh punches him in the face. The referee was knocked to the ground and a brawl broke out between the teams. When the dust settled, the referee did not seek medical attention. Cecil Township police said the game was stopped and the 23-year-old Harbieh was taken out of the arena in handcuffs. Harbieh has also been suspended from play.The arena's manager said it is also conducting its own investigation. Charges are pending against Harbieh. They include simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
CANONSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Bantam Club Celebrating Anniversary; Invasion Set For Wednesday

Residents may notice a large number of unique vehicles locally as an organization celebrates an important milestone this week in Butler. The American Austin Bantam Club is holding their 60th Anniversary annual gathering beginning today and continuing through Wednesday. This is a private event but the organization will congregate with...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkway West set for lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A traffic alert is set for this week.Drivers should plan on lane restrictions on the Parkway West at the Pittsburgh International Airport exit.Restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM for the next two weeks. The restrictions begin on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rock#Iup#All American
butlerradio.com

Erika Schuelke

She was born June 11, 1935 in Germany, the daughter of the late Johann and Frieda (Karle) Friedrich. Erika was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was very active. She worked many years at St. John Specialty Care Center. She enjoyed literature, traveling, gardening and knitting.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1-day festival a potent addition to Greensburg Craft Beer Week

Kris Jon Fischer of Greensburg is disappointed when he goes to a place that serves beer and finds only major label brands on tap. “I want to see craft beers,” he said. That wasn’t a problem during the past 11 days, when the annual Greensburg Craft Beer Week spotlighted specialty brews from around the area available for sampling and swigging during a series of Greensburg-area events.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Rivertown Pub and Grill in Leechburg on way to becoming pool hall

A new business is coming to the former space where the Rivertown Pub and Grill operated on 118 Third St. in Leechburg. In 2019, Hyde Park resident Chris Frank kicked around the idea of opening a pool hall with his friend, Kevin McKee, to provide a space for people to play pool, compete in tournaments and leagues and enjoy family-friendly fun. Frank had no previous business experience, but McKee owned a construction company.
LEECHBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Furry Convention returning to Pennsylvania

Furries are coming back to Pittsburgh this week for Anthrocon. Anthrocon will be held at  David L. Lawrence Convention Center from June 30- July 3. Anthrocon features workshops and seminars in acting, costume-building, animation, writing, art and design, and more. Anthrocon hosts an extensive art show where the best in anthropomorphic artwork is offered for sale […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy