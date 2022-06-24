ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brown County Sheriff’s Report

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls on Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday, June 22. On Tuesday, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call...

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

John Geis Sworn-in as Brown County Deputy Sheriff

In 2021, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill received approval from the Brown County Commissioners Court to send a Jailer, who wanted to be a Deputy, to the law enforcement academy. In January of this year, John Geis began the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Texas College in Killeen. After a half year of hard work, Deputy Geis graduated and was sworn-in Monday morning by Sheriff Hill as the newest deputy in the Brown County Sheriff’s Department family.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Woman Arrested on Charges for Drugs, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, More

EARLY – According to the City of Early Police Department: On Friday, June 24, at approximately 3:30 pm, officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Industrial due to expired registration, defective brake lights and an altered license plate. Officers made contact with Brianna Joyce Yoder about the violations and subsequently arrested Yoder for the violation of fictitious license plate. During the inventory of the vehicle, multiple credit cards were located that were not in Yoder’s name, but to three other individuals. Drug paraphernalia and a white-powder substance, that field tested positive for methamphetamines, was also located in the vehicle. Yoder was taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Fictitious License Plate, Possession of Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Credit Card Information.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Damages Brownwood Apartment, Displaces Other Residents

Units of the Brownwood Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a fire in an apartment in south Brownwood. At about 9:00 pm firefighters responded to the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire was brought under...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report Issued

The following weekly COVID report for Brown County was issued Thursday evening, June 23. In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 45 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 45 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 39 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 21 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

City of Brownwood Board of Adjustment to Meet July 12

City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing for the following request at City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Center Ave, at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022:. (VAR 13-22) 1805 Sierra Dr.: Requesting a variance of 24 ft. into the 25 ft. front yard setback...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 6/24/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from June 17 through June 23:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from June 17 through June 23:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

July 4 Holiday Closure Announced by City of Brownwood

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday July 4th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday July 5th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday July 5th. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Commissioners Decide on Interim Plan to Cover Information Technology Position

Brown County Commissioners Court met Monday morning, June 27. Present were Commissioners Joel Kelton, Larry Traweek and Wayne Shaw. Commissioner Kelton presided over the meeting. The primary item of business was to take action deemed urgent concerning the county’s Information Technology position. Matt Krischke, the Director of Information Technology for...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning

The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, June 28, at City Hall, beginning at 9:00 am. The meeting agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Peggy Jean Ross, 85, of Brownwood

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross, 85 of Brownwood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 9, at 2:30 pm at St. John’s Anglican Church, inurnment in the columbarium followed by a Celebration of Life at the Brownwood Country Club until 6:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Sarah “Linda” Symes

Sarah “Linda” Symes was called home on Saturday June 11, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. Linda couldn’t stand the way her relatives would pronounce her first name so she preferred to be called by her middle name from an early age. She was born on October 9th, 1946 at Providence Hospital in Mobile Alabama to Isaac Reginald Hines and Leslie Viola Grant Hines. After graduation she went on to college at Auburn University and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1969. She loved watching Auburn football play each year.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Billy Steve Cook, 78

Billy Steve Cook, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 25ᵗʰ, 2022 in his home. He was born on August 8ᵗʰ, 1943 to George Elmer Cook and Mary Alice (Dulin) Cook in California. He graduated from Rising Star High School. He attended Cisco Junior College & served...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Ribbon Cutting Held for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, June 21. They are located at 2700 Memorial Park Drive in Brownwood. Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides short-term, transition-to-home rehabilitation, as well as...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brown and Area Counties Under Heat Advisory Friday

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY…. * WHAT…Temperatures of 103 degrees or higher expected. * WHERE…Big Country, Concho Valley, and northwest Hill Country. * WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur....
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Slightly Cooler Early Week / Rain in the Forecast

Brownwood’s high temperature on Saturday afternoon reached 100 degrees at 2:35 pm and stayed at 100 through 6:55 pm, according to the National Weather Service observation at the Brownwood Regional Airport. Sunday will be hot again but an afternoon cold front will make a brief dent in the heat...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jennifer Hudson, 49, of Brady

Jennifer Hudson, 49 of Brady, Texas, passed away Wednesday. The family will receive friends this Sunday, June 26, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm prior to the 3:00 pm service at Redeemer Church, 801 San Angelo Highway, Brady, Texas. Services are under the direction of Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
BRADY, TX

