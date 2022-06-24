ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnpike interchange at I-79 and Southern Beltway now fully open

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10e5zy_0gKm5U5700
South Fayette Township

The Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange connecting Interstate 79 and the Southern Beltway will open fully on Friday.

The 19-mile Southern Beltway links I-376 near the Pittsburgh International Airport to I-79 at the line between Allegheny and Washington counties.

The $800 million project was undertaken with the goal of easing congestion on major commuter arteries like the Parkway West, I-79 and Route 50.

“Since opening in October, the Turnpike Commission has seen nearly 8,000 vehicles a day on sections of the Southern Beltway,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “With all connections at I-79 open, that usage will inevitably increase, which will meet and probably exceed our expectations of 10,000 vehicles on average per day.”

The Southern Beltway operates on the same all-electronic tolling system as the rest of the turnpike, with three toll points along the road. And a new payment method also allows drivers to pay with cash if they choose.

“When they receive the invoice in the mail, there are instructions included as to how to pay with cash by creating a pay slip to take to participating retailers that accept these cash payments,” Compton said.

For a full list of participating retailers and more information on how to use this cash payment method to pay Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission invoices and add funds to existing E-ZPass accounts, see PATurnpike.com/pay-a-bill.

Turnpike officials said the Southern Beltway will also provide an alternative to rural, two-lane roads.

“This was a huge undertaking that couldn’t be accomplished without a large team of dedicated professionals who made this highway a reality,” Turnpike Chief Engineer Brad Heigel said.

From here, commission officials will turn their attention to the next phase of the nearby Mon-Fayette Expressway, with plans to connect Route 51 to Route 837 between now and 2027.

Tribune-Review

$121M project set to begin at Route 51 interchange in Rostraver

The reconstruction of the Interstate 70 and Route 51 interchange in Rostraver has the distinction of being the highest-dollar-value project ever bid in PennDOT’s District 12. Golden Triangle Construction Co. in Oakdale was the winning bidder at $120.6 million. Work has gotten underway, but the impact for motorists will...
CBS Pittsburgh

Parkway West set for lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A traffic alert is set for this week.Drivers should plan on lane restrictions on the Parkway West at the Pittsburgh International Airport exit.Restrictions will be in effect from 9 AM to 3 PM for the next two weeks. The restrictions begin on Monday.
WTAJ

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Air Quality Action Day alert issued for Southwestern Pa.

The National Weather Service and state Department of Environmental Protection have issued an air quality alert for Saturday in several Southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Westmoreland and Allegheny. The alert also impacts Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Washington counties. The Code Orange Air Quality Action Day alert was prompted by conditions...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bridgeville tearing down houses to prevent future flood losses

BRIDGEVILLE – Seven residential properties are being torn down on two Bridgeville streets that have been hit hard by flooding in recent years in order to create green space and give water a place to go should severe flooding happen again. The borough purchased seven dwellings on Baldwin and...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
#Pa Turnpike#The Turnpike Commission#Paturnpike Com#The Southern Beltway
butlerradio.com

Strong Storms Hit Butler

Some areas are cleaning up this morning from strong storms yesterday. A couple of rounds of showers and storms rolled through Butler County beginning early in the evening. For the most part, most of the county avoided significant damage as the Butler County 911 Center handled only a couple of calls for downed wires and trees.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Agnes: Governor's mansion under 5 feet of water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The floods caused by Agnes affected so many people, including then-Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp. Shapp and his wife had to be evacuated by motorboat from the governor's mansion. Aerial images, captured 50 years ago, show the mansion surrounded by floodwaters from a swollen Susquehanna River. You...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Motorcycle crashes with vehicle on Route 28

A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning on Route 28. The wreck was in the northbound lanes near the Delafield Avenue exit. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher. One person was injured in the wreck, the dispatcher said,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Code Orange air quality alert issued for Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this weekend because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Air Quality Action Day for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland and Mercer counties on Saturday. "A strong area of high pressure, plenty of sunshine, and high temperatures near 90 degrees will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Saturday," the DEP said in a release Friday.On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Large raises for Allegheny County's top staffers raise timing questions

Some of Allegheny County’s top staffers have received large pay raises over the past few years, and elected officials and a good government group are questioning the timing and amount of the raises. Allegheny County salary documents published online show County Manager William McKain and Jennifer Liptak, the chief...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

