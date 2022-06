A Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive, according to a report by Source of the Spring. We spoke with an employee Nike Unite store in Fairfax, VA, which opened on May 26th, who told us that the Silver Spring location is expected to open later this year, but did not have a specific date.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO