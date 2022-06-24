Milky white-colored water & fish kill Matlacha Pass

We are learning more about what caused a fish kill in Matlacha Pass last week .

NOAA says the fish likely died because of low oxygen levels in the water.

They say that is the reason for the milky white-colored water & fish kill event.

The white color is caused by sulfur particles that precipitate from H2S (hydrogen sulfide) produced from the bacterial decomposition of the macroalga Caulerpa.

Experts say this is not only happening in Matlacha Pass but north of that in Charlotte Harbor causing seagrass to die.

The state and other organizations are keeping an eye on this problem.