BANGOR TWP, MI — Emergency personnel and civilians are searching the Saginaw Bay for a man who went missing while boating with friends over the weekend. About 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call of a man who had gone in the water between the mouth of the Saginaw River and Boaters Beach, a nearly half-mile long just off the shores of the Bay City State Recreation Area in Bay County’s Bangor Township.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO