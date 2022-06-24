Here's how Fond du Lac, Dodge county communities are celebrating Independence Day

FOND DU LAC - Fond du Lac and Dodge County communities will celebrate Independence Day with local firework shows and festivals.

The following communities have festivities planned:

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac’s Festival Foods fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Lakeside Park.

Campbellsport

Campbellsport will celebrate Independence Day with the Fireman’s Picnic activities July 2-4. The weekend begins with a fish fry from 3 to 8 p.m. July 2. July 3 highlights include water fights and live music with the fireworks display at dusk. The annual car show will be July 4. There will be a parade at noon and live music 1 to 5 p.m. Available all weekend will be carnival rides, food and beverages. campbellsportfire.com

Mayville

Mayville's Rock 'n Boom! celebration will be 4 to 11:45 p.m. July 3 at Mayville Park Pavilion. Baseball games start at 4 p.m. in City Park. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Live music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Acoustic Groove followed by Off Brand. Mayville's fireworks show begins at dusk.

Green Lake

Green Lake will mark Independence Day with a celebration July 3 and 4. There will be a Party on the Pond 7 to 9 p.m. at Town Square Community Center. July 4 begins with a pancake breakfast served 7 to 11 a.m. and ends with a fireworks show at dusk, visible from Hattie Sherwood to Deacon Mills Park or on the lake. Events in between include a run/walk, boat parade, live music and duck races.

Ripon

The city of Ripon will have a fireworks show at dusk July 4 at Murray Park.

Fox Lake

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Fox Lake Preservation Organization will sponsor Parade on Blackhawk Trail at 1 p.m. July 2 from Town Park. Families are invited to decorate old cars, tractors, bikes, ATVs, golf carts, motorcycles, floats, pets, wagons or just walk the route. FLPO also will host a boat parade at 5 p.m. from Del Bern Acres. Line up is at 4:45 p.m. There will be a free concert 6:30 p.m. to dusk July 2 in the Riverside Park shelter, with the fireworks to follow. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rain date for fireworks is July 3.

Waupun

The Celebrate Waupun Festival, set for June 24 to 26, will feature this summer's fireworks display for the city of Waupun. The festival includes a variety of activities such as water barrel fights, a petting zoo, live music and more. The fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. June 26 at Tanner Park. For a full list of events, visit waupunfestivals.com .

New Holstein

New Holstein’s annual Firefighter’s Picnic will be July 8 to 10 at New Holstein Civic Park. Available all weekend will be food, games, rides and live music. Additional activities July 9 include a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. and the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Highlights July 10 include a chicken dinner and a parade.

Beaver Dam

The Best Dam Festival will take place July 8 through 10 and includes live music, demonstrations, fishing and corn hole tournaments, carnival rides and midway games. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. July 9 at Tahoe Park. bestdamfest.com .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Here's how Fond du Lac, Dodge county communities are celebrating Independence Day