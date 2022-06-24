ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Here's how Fond du Lac, Dodge county communities are celebrating Independence Day

By From Staff Reports
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
FDL Reporter | The Reporter
 3 days ago

FOND DU LAC - Fond du Lac and Dodge County communities will celebrate Independence Day with local firework shows and festivals.

The following communities have festivities planned:

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac’s Festival Foods fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Lakeside Park.

Campbellsport

Campbellsport will celebrate Independence Day with the Fireman’s Picnic activities July 2-4. The weekend begins with a fish fry from 3 to 8 p.m. July 2. July 3 highlights include water fights and live music with the fireworks display at dusk. The annual car show will be July 4. There will be a parade at noon and live music 1 to 5 p.m. Available all weekend will be carnival rides, food and beverages. campbellsportfire.com

Mayville

Mayville's Rock 'n Boom! celebration will be 4 to 11:45 p.m. July 3 at Mayville Park Pavilion. Baseball games start at 4 p.m. in City Park. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Live music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Acoustic Groove followed by Off Brand. Mayville's fireworks show begins at dusk.

Green Lake

Green Lake will mark Independence Day with a celebration July 3 and 4. There will be a Party on the Pond 7 to 9 p.m. at Town Square Community Center. July 4 begins with a pancake breakfast served 7 to 11 a.m. and ends with a fireworks show at dusk, visible from Hattie Sherwood to Deacon Mills Park or on the lake. Events in between include a run/walk, boat parade, live music and duck races.

Ripon

The city of Ripon will have a fireworks show at dusk July 4 at Murray Park.

Fox Lake

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Fox Lake Preservation Organization will sponsor Parade on Blackhawk Trail at 1 p.m. July 2 from Town Park. Families are invited to decorate old cars, tractors, bikes, ATVs, golf carts, motorcycles, floats, pets, wagons or just walk the route. FLPO also will host a boat parade at 5 p.m. from Del Bern Acres. Line up is at 4:45 p.m. There will be a free concert 6:30 p.m. to dusk July 2 in the Riverside Park shelter, with the fireworks to follow. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Rain date for fireworks is July 3.

Waupun

The Celebrate Waupun Festival, set for June 24 to 26, will feature this summer's fireworks display for the city of Waupun. The festival includes a variety of activities such as water barrel fights, a petting zoo, live music and more. The fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. June 26 at Tanner Park.  For a full list of events, visit waupunfestivals.com .

New Holstein

New Holstein’s annual Firefighter’s Picnic will be July 8 to 10 at New Holstein Civic Park. Available all weekend will be food, games, rides and live music. Additional activities July 9 include a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. and the fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Highlights July 10 include a chicken dinner and a parade.

Beaver Dam

The Best Dam Festival will take place July 8 through 10 and includes live music, demonstrations, fishing and corn hole tournaments, carnival rides and midway games. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. July 9 at Tahoe Park. bestdamfest.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBLpf_0gKm4RT900

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Here's how Fond du Lac, Dodge county communities are celebrating Independence Day

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Heritage Country Meats holds grand opening

Heritage Country Meats hosted a variety of family-friendly and community-based activities during its grand opening Saturday. Along with free food and giveaways provided by the company, event-goers were treated to free ice cream cones and sundaes served by the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni organization and the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery shared samples of its Gouda and Sark cheeses.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bear spotted in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
Dodge County, WI
Government
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Dodge, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ripon, WI
City
Fox Lake, WI
wiproud.com

Hope Fridge provides free food for Wisconsin communities

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Hope Fridge is a place where anyone in the community can drop off or take the food that they need in an anonymous way. Organizers say during its first year, they’ve learned more about their community than they expected to. “Folks have stepped up...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Historic Menasha restaurant closes its doors

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
MENASHA, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/25/22 Ribbon Cutting For FDL Humane Society

Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fond du Lac Humane Society, to commemorate their opening of their new facility and recognize top donors who made this possible. A few short years ago, the Fond du Lac Humane Society...
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#City Park#Rock N Boom#Mayville#Party#Deacon Mills Park
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Office Max on Paradise Drive to close in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate and the response received indicated, “the OfficeMax store located at 1301 West Paradise Drive in West Bend is scheduled to close on Saturday, August 20, 2022.”
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

64-year-old dead after crash in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – One man died after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Monday morning. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Mondy around 2:21 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-43 near County Road AA/Foster Rd. An...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man killed in rollover crash

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 64-year-old Sheboygan man was killed in a crash early Monday. At about 2:21 a.m., Sheboygan County dispatchers received a call about a crash on I-43 near County Road AA in the Town of Holland. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was traveling north when...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
WISN

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival kicks off

CEDARBURG, Wis. — A sweet tradition is back in Cedarburg. The 37th annual Strawberry Festival kicked off on Saturday. Guests can enjoy a wide range of strawberry-flavored foods including grilled specialties, desserts, and wine. Organizers say they're bringing the event back with a new "vigor" after missing the last...
CEDARBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man taken to hospital after early morning incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are investigating two early morning incidents, one of which a man was airlifted from the scene by Theda Star. According to officials, the first incident happened Monday around 1:06 a.m. when they received a 911 call and responded to the 300 block of Forest Avenue for a report of a person shot multiple times inside a residence. The call led to a large police presence including an armored vehicle, drone, robot, and K-9 Unit. Police contacted the alleged victim, a 30-year-old man, and Fond du Lac resident and it was determined there was no shooting.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Appears in Court

(AP) A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, this week served notice he will try to persuade a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and if convicted should go to an institution instead of prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

4 people rescued from Milwaukee River

Wis. — Four people are safe tonight after having to be rescued from the Milwaukee River. Police responded to the call near West Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Police say all four people onboard were successfully rescued and no one was injured. No word yet on what caused the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FDL Reporter | The Reporter

FDL Reporter | The Reporter

504
Followers
176
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Fond du Lac area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at fdlreporter.com

 http://fdlreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy