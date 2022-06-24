ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Florida man arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies, K9

By Cody Long
 3 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted deputies and a K9 while they were serving an arrest warrant.

Adam Keller, 28, is charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on a police K9.

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies went to a house Wednesday, June 23, to serve an arrest warrant but they were told Keller wasn’t there. They found him in a bathroom. While they tried to detain him, Keller reportedly began swinging his closed fists frantically in an attempt to get away, according to the arrest report.

VIDEO: Teens break into $8 million home in Florida, throw party

Deputies said he was given several commands to stop resisting but he refused to comply. More deputies showed up and brought in K9 Triton. Keller is accused of slamming K9 Triton’s head forcefully into the door frame of the closed bathroom door.

Keller then allegedly tried to run to the back kitchen door and punched a deputy in the chest, officials say. Three deputies then struck Keller in the head, chest and torso but they fell to the floor as he continued to resist.

Keller finally said “I’m done” and he was placed under arrest. He is in the Escambia County Jail with a bond set at $11,000.

Comments / 22

star wars
3d ago

his bond should have been set much higher. he assaulted police officers, an animal ( working police dog). he is at fault and our police officers should be protected to the highest level.

Reply
18
robert haber
3d ago

Another picture that speaks 1,000 words, proving again that sometimes you can judge a book.by its cover.

Reply
4
Pat Ferrell Michener
3d ago

include a cruelty to animals charge too

Reply
14
WALA-TV FOX10

Gunman shoots two Popeyes employees at drive-thru window in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said a gunman opened fire on the drive-thru window at Popeyes on Sunday. Investigators said the man got out of a white Nissan Sentra and shot into the restaurant on St. Stephens Road around 8:38 p.m. Two employees inside were wounded. Investigators did not reveal details about their conditions.
PRICHARD, AL
