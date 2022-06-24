ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville names new leadership at city fire department

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 3 days ago

The City of Thomasville has named Jason Myers as the new chief of the fire department.

He has been serving as interim fire chief since former Chief Eddie Bowling was promoted to Thomasville City Assistant Manager in November.

"I am excited to begin in my new role as fire chief," said Myers. "I am ready to continue moving the Thomasville Fire Department forward in a positive direction to serve the public. To put our best foot forward for the citizens of Thomasville."

Myers joined the fire department in 2002 where he has progressed through the ranks of firefighter through Assistant Fire Chief. As Assistant Fire Chief, Myers was responsible for overseeing all operations divisions that rotate coverage in the city.

Myers moved to the Thomasville area in 1992 and is a graduate of East Davidson High School. He earned a diploma in mechanical drafting from Davidson-Davie Community College.

After beginning his fire service career, Myers decided to continue his education and received an Associate’s Degree in fire protection technology from Coastal Carolina Community College. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in fire and emergency service management from Fayetteville State University.

More: Two found dead after house fire in Thomasville on Monday

Myers has a variety of fire service certifications including NC Firefighter, NC Driver Operator, NC Fire Officer I, II, & III, NC Instructor, NC Technical Rescuer with Specialties, and NC Emergency Medical Technician. He has attended the Fire & Rescue Management Institute offered through UNCC Continuing Education Office.

He has completed the North Carolina Chief Officers Executive Development Program offered through the NC Association of Fire Chiefs. Chief Myers has recently completed the Municipal and County Administration program through the UNC - School of Government.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

The Dispatch

The Dispatch

