While black bears do exist in many areas of the Hudson Valley, many residents would never expect to see one walking through their neighborhood. Black bears have always been a mainstay in rural areas of the Hudson Valley. Every once in a while you'll hear a crazy story about one of these massive creatures making their way into a more populated area of the region, but those incidents seem to be few and far between.

FISHKILL, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO