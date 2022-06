The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is getting a hunk, a hunk of streaming love. The Elvis Presley Channel is now available on platforms in the U.S. representing 100 million-plus devices, offering a continuous, linear free stream of Elvis concerts, documentaries, specials and movies as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming. The channel is operated by Cinedigm, which launched it in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO