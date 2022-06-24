ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County offers COVID vaccines for 6 months to 5-year-olds today

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk6BL_0gKm2qPc00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County begins offering COVID-19 vaccinations for young children and babies on Friday.

Shots have now been approved for children ages six months to five years. The county health department is offering the shots at two locations. One is at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and the other is at the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.

Top Story: Fire in the Central West End destroys restaurants

People are encouraged to make an appointment but they will accept walk-ins. Vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna are available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

City of St. Charles to start Lights On! Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Sports
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
City
Sunset Hills, MO
City
Berkeley, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Must Do More To Protect Citizens From Nuclear Waste

Former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal wants to raise awareness about nuclear contamination and other environmental hazards in St. Louis, and how we're all more at risk than we think. In 1946, before it had all the neighborhoods many are familiar with today, north St. Louis County was not so populated....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Center#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Narcan-resistant drug found in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local harm reduction group has confirmed that a new antidote-resistant drug called “Benzo Dope” has been found in central Illinois. JOLT Harm Reduction Peoria detected this new drug while conducting mass spectrometer testing, the group announced on Facebook Monday morning. Benzo Dope...
PEORIA, IL
KMOV

3 killed after car bursts into flames in North County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly car crash shut down Florissant Road closed early Monday morning in north St. Louis County. The crash happened in the 100 block of South New Florissant Road at about 1:45 a.m. Police said a car caught fire after crashing into a tree. Four people were inside. Three people were killed and one person was hospitalized.
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
travel2next.com

7 National Parks In Missouri

Missouri is the Cave State because it has several unique and beautiful natural wonders. Unlike state parks, however, national parks in the state place less emphasis on the natural environment. Instead, national parks in Missouri highlight and preserve important historical and cultural treasures. From the first national park dedicated to...
MISSOURI STATE
laduenews.com

St. Louis Expert Explains Health Benefits of Medical Cannabis

Medical cannabis dispensaries are becoming a more common sight across Missouri, one of the nation’s 37 states to legalize medical marijuana. Cannabis use to control symptoms caused by a variety of conditions is gaining acceptance among medical professionals, and use is increasing, says April Hatch, a registered nurse who teaches the Pharmacological Properties of Cannabis course at Saint Louis University.
5 On Your Side

2 shot to death in double homicide, Major Case Squad investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County. According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New food truck garden to open in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new food truck garden will officially open in Cottleville. Frankie Martin’s Garden will offer 10 food trucks as an expansion of the nine-mile garden concept in South County. There will be sand volleyball, pickleball, and a whiskey tasting room. Cottleville’s mayor wants to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy