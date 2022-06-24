St. Louis County offers COVID vaccines for 6 months to 5-year-olds today
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County begins offering COVID-19 vaccinations for young children and babies on Friday.
Shots have now been approved for children ages six months to five years. The county health department is offering the shots at two locations. One is at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and the other is at the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.Top Story: Fire in the Central West End destroys restaurants
People are encouraged to make an appointment but they will accept walk-ins. Vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna are available.
