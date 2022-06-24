ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Toyota recalls hundreds of electric cars over wheel that could come off

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xi9d6_0gKm2hiJ00

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Ford recalls thousands of SUVs that can roll away while parked

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sports cars, according to Toyota.

RECALL ROUND-UP: Make sure you’re in the know about all of the most recent recalls.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and as people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Person killed in South Carolina alligator attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person has died following an alligator attack on Friday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Horry County crews worked to rescue someone from the water following an alligator attack late Friday morning, according to officials. Crews responded at 11:54 a.m. to the area of Excalibur Court in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina doctor indicted for federal fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. attorney says a North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million. Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder of Charlotte is charged with six […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Sports Car#Bz4x#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Ev#Lexus
FOX8 News

Burlington Christian Academy coach accused of taking indecent liberties with student

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
FOX8 News

Pittsylvania Co. officials investigating shooting as homicide; 1 dead, 7 hurt

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the deadly shooting that happened during a large party in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities were notified about a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left eight people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Woman carjacked in Winston-Salem parking deck, police say

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked vehicle in a parking desk on North Church Street and was in the process of shutting her door when the suspect approached her and blocked the door from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Baby severely injured in 2020 dies, Winston-Salem man charged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in the death of a baby girl who never regained consciousness after abuse in 2020. On June 15, 2020, patrol officers responded to Konnoak View Drive after a call about a two-month-old child that wasn’t breathing. They performed life-saving measures on the baby, Nayture Marie Moore, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot at Burger King in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area. At the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim in Qubein Avenue homicide identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot in High Point. The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found Christina Mallicoat, 42. She had been shot. She died at the hospital from her […]
FOX8 News

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy