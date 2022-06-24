ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore, AL

State committee authorizes bond sale for new men's prisons in Elmore and Escambia counties

By View Comments
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TgjP_0gKm2e4800

A state committee Thursday approved the sale of $725 million in state bonds to help finance the construction of two new men's prisons in Elmore and Escambia counties.

The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority approved the bond issuance in a meeting lasting roughly five minutes. The amount was slightly less than the $785 million in financing expected when the Legislature approved the $1.3 billion prison project last October.

"We have some simple dirt-work underway at the projects, and we'll be excited to move forward with the ground-up construction as soon as possible," State Finance Director Bill Poole said after the hearing.

The two prisons, expected to hold at least 4,000 inmates each, are expected to cost $1.3 billion in total. In addition to the bonds, the state is using $400 million in COVID relief money and $135 million in General Fund money to pay for the project. Elmore is expected to have medical, mental health and rehabilitation facilities.

Alabama's prisons are wracked by violence, understaffing and overcrowding, and face a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice alleging they violate inmates' Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment. If DOJ prevails, the prison system could go into receivership, meaning a federal court could order a number of remedies -- from increased spending to release of inmates -- to address the problem.

Previous coverage:In 1976, the feds took over Alabama's prison system. And Alabama's prisons improved.

'A wake-up call':Montgomery man gets life in prison following manslaughter conviction

Gov. Kay Ivey and former Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn argued for years that the state's prisons were old, unsafe and lacking the space needed for rehabilitation and vocational programs that could prevent inmates from returning to prison after release. Critics have said the problems in the state prisons are cultural, and that those new buildings will address those.

The bill authorizing the construction of the prisons calls for the closings of Elmore and Staton Correctional Facilities in Elmore County; Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County, and St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

It also authorized the construction of a new 1,000-bed women's facility to replace the 80-year-old Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, and renovations to Limestone Correctional Facility and Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. It would also authorize the renovation of the Bullock Correctional Facility in Bullock County or the Ventress Correctional Facility in Barbour. The bill did not provide a dedicate funding stream for those projects.

Poole said the Elmore and Escambia prisons were still in a "design process," but that he anticipated the facilities housing inmates in several different buildings as opposed to a single one. Poole said they anticipated moving inmates into the prisons in the first half of 2026.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Alabama Baptist State Board weighs in on church security

Lockheed Martin broke ground on its Missile System Integration Lab at its Huntsville campus on Monday. The Scottsboro Police Department is seeking information from the public after bathrooms were vandalized at the Jackson County Park playgrounds. ISR teaches infants life-saving skills. Updated: 8 hours ago. According to the CDC, more...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Grants approved to help low-income, elderly Alabamians

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $494,875 to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority for assistance is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Local agencies get $494,875 to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Grants totaling $494,875 have been awarded by the state of Alabama to assist low-income and elderly Alabama residents with weatherizing their homes to lower energy costs. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying...
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alabama Judge Suspended for His ‘Gov. MeMaw’ Crack

An Alabama judge who called Gov. Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw” in a writtehn order has been suspended and might lose his job. AL.com reported that the Judicial Inquiry Commission investigated claims that Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson also used profanity in court and found found that he iolated judicial ethics. Patterson, a Republican judge since 2017, writing that the court should not hold virtual hearings in case technological issues necessitated that someone “leave home and violate Gov. MeMaw’s orders.” The judge apologized to the 77-year-old governor in a letter, say his crack was a “poor attempt at humor.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Elmore County, AL
Government
City
Wetumpka, AL
County
Elmore County, AL
WSFA

City attorney: Investigation of Union Springs Mayor continues

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The dispute between the Union Springs city council and mayor continues. On Thursday, WSFA 12 News reported the Alabama Ethics Commission found there was not “probable cause” to assume Mayor Roderick Clark violated the Alabama ethics law. The unanimous decision seemingly cleared the mayor’s name.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Opelika-Auburn News

Here’s how Lee County voting changed in the runoff election

As expected, the voter turnout for the primary runoff on June 21 was much lower than it was for the primary election on May 24. Also, a much higher percentage of Republican ballots were cast in the runoff. In the runoff election, the races in which no candidates garnered a...
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama runoff winners could bring ‘generational shift’

Katie Britt is 40 years old and if elected to the U.S. Senate in November, she will be one of the youngest members serving in the nation’s upper chamber. Republican State Rep. Wes Allen of Troy is 46 years old and is poised to become the next secretary of state if elected this fall. Rep. Andrew Sorrell of Muscle Shoals is 36 years old and could be the youngest Alabamian to serve in a statewide capacity since Troy King was first elected as attorney general in 2004.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Abortion is now officially illegal in Alabama

A Montgomery federal judge lifted an injunction against Alabama’s 2019 Human Life Protection Act, officially making abortions a felony in the state. Judge Myron Thompson order states that the legal argument against Alabama’s ban no longer exists following action by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Roe Versus Wade decision that gave constitutional protections to women seeking end their pregnancies. Robin Marty is director of operations at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa. She says she was taken by surprise by the SCOTUS action against Roe.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Overcrowding#Legislature#Correctional Facilities#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Fund#Eighth Amendment#Doj
AL.com

Alabama OKs $725M bond sale to build 2 supersize prisons

Alabama officials approved a $725 million bond sale on Thursday to help finance construction of two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 inmates each, as part of a building plan that also relies on a portion of the state’s pandemic relief dollars. The Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority, which...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Dothan residents and Houston Co. leaders react to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wanted to get a 2019 law banning most abortions on the books on Friday. Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, there had been an injunction against it, but after Friday’s ruling, he filed an emergency motion to dissolve the injunction. On Friday, WDHN learned that his motion has been granted, and effective immediately, most abortions are illegal in Alabama.
DOTHAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Tallassee Mayor Orders Officer Fired; Chief Disagrees with Decision

Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce disputes recent media accounts of two different incidents, and agreed to meet with the EAN recently to “set the record straight.”. In articles from other media sources, current Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock alleged abuse and a cover up by the department regarding the incidents.
TALLASSEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AL.com

Going to Florida? There’s a new law you need to know about

Going to Florida? There’s a new law you need to know about. Visitors to Florida will want to be aware of a new law. Beginning July 1, drivers can receive a fine of up to $114 for playing loud music in their car. According to the statute, audio coming from a vehicle that can be heard from a distance of 25 feet away can result in a citation. Any noise “louder than necessary for the convenient hearing” by people inside vehicles is also prohibited in areas adjoining churches, schools or hospitals.
FLORIDA STATE
wbrc.com

Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure. The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces over $2 million in Rebuild Alabama funds for infrastructure projects

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that more than $2 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy