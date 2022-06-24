ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU signs agreement with South University that gives students access to nursing program

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Alabama State University seniors and graduates in the Biology Sciences Pre-Health degree program will now be able to access the faculty, staff and students in the nursing program at South University before entering a nursing program.

ASU students will also be able to participate in other activities, such as TEAS Exam prep class, Intro to Dosage Calculations pre-class and nursing luncheons, according to the Wednesday announcement on ASU's website.

Furthermore, ASU alumni and graduates who enroll in the program under the new agreement will also receive a 30% tuition discount at South University's Nursing Program. They could also receive financial considerations, grants and scholarships if they qualify, according to release.

“Alabama State was able to align a number of the courses that the students would need to be able to go and work on a nursing degree. Once those students graduate from Alabama State University or if they are in their senior year and they know that they want to go into nursing, then those courses have been aligned and they can apply at Southern University and go straight into the nursing program… they won’t have to take some of those prerequisites because they would have already taken them at ASU,” said Dr. Tanjula Petty, Assistant Provost for Student Success and Special Initiatives at Alabama State University, in a statement. “Out alumni can use the same opportunity as our seniors.”

Alabama State University and South University signed the Reverse Transfer Agreement on Wednesday.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

