ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Fueling the Facts: Do eco-assist features actually save you money?

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roclp_0gKm2SQI00

(WAVY) — With today’s gas prices nearing $5 a gallon, some drivers are looking at the features on their vehicles they’ve ignored up until now. Some others are even looking to get into a car with better features that assist in fuel efficiency and economy.

With that in mind, what’s worth it? Is a pricier tag on a new car justified with an extra eco-assist feature?

Fact or Fiction?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what exactly eco-assist tools aim to do and what they’re worth.

“They can save you money, but the trick is… how do you drive when you’re using them?” explained AAA’s Holly Dalby. “They are designed to optimize your fuel efficiency and one of the biggest things that we have a tendency to do, that ruins our fuel efficiency, is drive too fast.”

“If you put it in the eco-boost mode, or eco-pro whatever your vehicle calls it, and you’re watching the gauge, and it may tell you if you’re gaining gas mileage driving. It might also be giving you a warning to maybe slow down to optimize your gas mileage. That’s the trick. Watch how you’re driving. Slow down and accelerate less quickly, slower on the brakes, slower on the gas. All of that is what makes a difference.

Missed our latest ‘Fueling the Facts’ on if you switch from premium to midgrade gas to save money? Click here.

Lowest Gas Prices

10 On Your Side is making it easy to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood. Check out the WAVY.com gas tracker to find real-time prices at gas stations near you.

Stay with WAVY.com on-air and online for more ‘Fueling the Facts’ segments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Efficiency#Economy#Vehicles#Aaa
WAVY News 10

Sharing family life on a North Carolina farm

DMV introduces new device to accommodate deaf, hard …. Waller Mill Park raises pay, resumes normal operations. Surry County awarded grant to eliminate food desert. Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven. Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will …. Escaped inmate from Portsmouth jail back...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WAVY News 10

Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening. According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Police say the store and […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man stole massive anchor in Poquoson, police say

Darin Barrack, 33, has been charged with grand larceny in connection to the theft. Read more: https://bit.ly/3A8nN9Q. Guns Down, Gloves Up: Newport News boxing center …. Man wanted in Newport News arrested after chase in …. Fueling the Facts: Do fuel additives improve your …. Treating what they’re seeing: How...
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy