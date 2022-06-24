ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pilot reports seeing jet pack near LAX … again

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rs8PJ_0gKm2Qeq00

( KTLA ) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a commercial airline pilot reported seeing a jet pack near the Los Angeles International Airport.

The sighting happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, about 15 miles east of the airport.

It’s not the first time the FAA has been alerted about possible jet pack sightings near LAX. Several sightings have been reported since October 2020 , and there have been continued reported sightings every few months.

‘Revenge travel’: US travelers choosing luxurious vacations

The FAA has worked with the FBI to investigate each jet pack sighting, and so far none — including Thursday’s reported sighting — have been verified. In fact, back in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department released video of some strange-looking balloons that they theorized could be responsible for the jet pack reports.

The video, captured sometime in November 2020, shows a skeleton-like balloon, possibly an inflatable Jack Skellington character from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” film.

It remains unclear at this time what the reported jet pack sightings actually are, but some experts have said it’s unlikely to be a person due to the high altitude of the sightings. Another theory that has been floated, other than balloons, is that it’s a high-powered drone with a mannequin attached.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Dive-bombing crows targeting visitors to California park

June 24 (UPI) -- Visitors to a park in California's Los Angeles County have been dealing with an unusual problem in recent weeks -- constant attacks from dive-bombing crows. Multiple visitors to Noble Park in Hermosa Beach reported being dive-bombed by crows in recent weeks, with some saying the birds were most likely to attack dog-walkers.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Key News Network

Downtown L.A. March Takes a Less Peaceful Turn of Events

Los Angeles, CA: A confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers started at one point in the Friday evening march in Downtown Los Angeles condemning the overturning of the 1973 landmark decision by the Supreme Court of the United States in favor of “Roe” in “Roe v. Wade,” giving women of childbearing years the right to choose whether to have abortions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A man killed when he crashed a vehicle through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts was publicly identified Monday. Obera Washington was 60 years old and died from the spinal injury called atlanto-occipital dislocation and blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The death was deemed an accident.
WATTS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Pack#Skeleton#Pilot#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Texas Man as Victim in Fatal Hollywood Shooting

HOLLYWOOD – A man from Providence Village, Texas was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video: Mountain lion spotted in Beverly Crest neighborhood

A security camera at a home in Beverly Crest captured a large mountain lion as it strolled through a residential area Sunday morning. Leslie Sank viewed the footage that was captured on her Ring camera around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning and shared the video with KTLA. The video shows a large mountain lion walking through […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
foxla.com

LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: Best Places to Visit in Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is located in northern Los Angeles County about 45 miles north from downtown Los Angeles. The high desert setting makes it a popular destination. The city is located at the western border of the Mojave desert in the picturesque Antelope Valley. These landscapes are stunning in this arid area.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Watts Crash

WATTS – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when a car turned in front of him in an intersection in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Crashes During Medical Emergency in Watts, Dies

WATTS – A man crashed through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts Saturday after he suffered a medical emergency while driving and died. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. at Century Boulevard and Grandee Avenue, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.
WATTS, OK
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy