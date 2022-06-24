ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post-Crescent

Jane Lang serves as third female mayor in history of the Fox Cities. Will others follow in her footsteps?

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOD3K_0gKm2Pm700

Reader question: How many women have been elected mayor in the Fox Cities?

Answer: I know of three: former Appleton Mayor Dorothy Johnson, former Neenah Mayor Marigen Carpenter and current Neenah Mayor Jane Lang.

The two other cities with mayors — Menasha and Kaukauna — have had none. However, both have had women as mayoral candidates in recent years: Rebecca Nichols in Menasha in 2020 and Brenda Leon in Kaukauna in 2018.

"As far as I know, I'm the one who's come the closest," Nichols said, adding that she tells people she didn't lose the 2020 election; she finished second.

Johnson and Carpenter were giants of the local political scene in the 1980s and 1990s. I thought their successes would lead to additional female mayors, but that didn't happen until Lang's election earlier this year — 24 years after Carpenter left office.

Nichols isn't certain why more women haven't been elected mayor. She surmised that women might struggle to balance work with home life or that they might feel unqualified for the position.

"Oftentimes women aren't asked to run for office," Nichols said. "That's a big deal to a lot of potential candidates. Women aren't asked to run, so they don't see it as something they can do."

Nichols said she hasn't decided whether she will run again for mayor in 2024.

WATCHDOG Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

Johnson was elected as Appleton's first and only female mayor in 1980. She served three consecutive terms, leaving office in 1992.

She guided Appleton through a period of uncertainty after the Fox River Mall was built in Grand Chute. The mall's arrival nearly crippled downtown Appleton, the city's main retail district at the time, and forced the downtown to reinvent itself through projects like Paper Valley Hotel, the Avenue Mall (now City Center Plaza) and Houdini Plaza.

When Johnson died in 2015 at age 89, I described her as a trailblazer for women in politics and a champion for Appleton. That holds true today.

Carpenter served as Neenah mayor from 1982 to 1998, a 16-year reign that has been unmatched by her predecessors and successors.

I covered the final two terms of Carpenter's administration, and I can attest she was loved and respected from near and far.

"I think she will clearly go down as the most competent and most caring and most professional of the mayors we have had," then-Alderman George Scherck said in 1998, four years before he would be elected mayor.

Lang was one of two women to run for Neenah mayor this year in a three-candidate race with Kelly Behrmann and Brian Borchardt.

Lang said she didn't think it was all that unusual to be a woman running for mayor, as she had witnessed Carpenter's time in office.

"In hindsight, I'm like, 'Whoa. I'm only the second woman mayor in the city of Neenah,'" she said. "Why is that? I've been too busy to give it a whole lot of thought."

Appleton mayors in the past century

  • 2020-present: Jake Woodford
  • 1996-2020: Tim Hanna
  • 1992-1996: Richard "Reg" DeBroux
  • 1980-1992: Dorothy Johnson
  • 1972-1980: James Sutherland
  • 1966-1972: George Buckley
  • 1958-1966: Clarence Mitchell
  • 1946-1958: Robert Roemer
  • 1930-1946: John Goodland Jr.
  • 1926-1930: Albert Rule
  • 1924-1926: John Goodland Jr.
  • 1922-1924: Henry Reuter

Source: Appleton Memory Project

Neenah mayors in the past century

  • 2022-present: Jane Lang
  • 2014-2022: Dean Kaufert
  • 2002-2014: George Scherck
  • 1998-2002: Ken Harwood
  • 1982-1998: Marigen Carpenter
  • 1978-1982: Donald Hassler
  • 1970-1978: Roman Hauser
  • 1968-1970: Donald Hassler
  • 1962-1968: Carl Loehning
  • 1958-1962: Chester Bell
  • 1956-1958: George Sande
  • 1950-1956: Carl Loehning
  • 1936-1950: Edwin Kalfahs
  • 1934-1936: William Campbell
  • 1928-1934: George Sande
  • 1926-1928: Jules Denhardt
  • 1924-1926: George Sande
  • 1922-1924: Jules Denhardt

Source: City of Neenah; Post-Crescent archives

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

Comments / 0

Related
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County experiences worst week of COVID in months

Door County Public Health saw more hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 last week than it has in months according to its most recent situation update. Of the 217 tests recorded, 49 came back positive for COVID-19. The county also saw one new death and four additional hospitalizations within the last week. The last death reported in Door County's weekly situation update was March 21st and the last time there were more than three hospitalizations was in February. Door County is still in the low COVID-19 Community Level, but that was last updated on June 23rd.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate 4th of July at Neenah-Menasha Community Fest

(WLUK) -- The Neenah-Menasha Community Festival is happing this July 3rd and 4th. The events will happen at Riverside Park in Neenah and Jefferson Park in Menasha morning to night. Neenah Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kading says this is a great event for both adults and kids. A...
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Center#Politics Local#Election Local#The Fox Cities
WBAY Green Bay

Pro-choice supporters march through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 60 pro-choice supporters met at Leicht Memorial Park just one day after the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling. “We are so angry. We are upset and we are sorrowful about this decision that has passed through the Supreme Court officially,” Natalie Hoffman, a pro-choice advocate said.
GREEN BAY, WI
TheHorse.com

Strangles Cases Reported in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bear spotted in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Steven Avery moved to a Wisconsin medium-security prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to watch fireworks in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – It’s about that time again. The 4th of July is almost here, and several firework festivities have popped up in northeast Wisconsin. Festival Foods will be hosting fireworks in multiple communities again this year. Some of them include:. Appleton – 9:15 p.m. at Appleton Memorial...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Appeal of Green Bay elections decision dropped

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A lawsuit filed in Brown County, appealing a decision of the Wisconsin Elections Commission regarding how Green Bay handled the 2020 election, was dismissed Friday. The state noted it won a similar lawsuit in another county, and the plaintiffs say instead they will focus their efforts on a different lawsuit, challenging how Green Bay used drop boxes.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. WIS 42 closure begins Monday, detour available

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27. During the closure, crews will be repairing concrete pavement on WIS 42 at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Man who killed his grandparents found competent for sentencing

APPLETON, Wis. — Sentencing for a Neenah man who killed his grandparents is now set for Sept. 2. Doctors have found Alexander Kraus mentally competent to proceed in the case, after sentencing was put on hold earlier this year. Kraus shot his grandparents, Letha and Dennis Kraus, to death...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/25/22 Ribbon Cutting For FDL Humane Society

Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Fond du Lac Humane Society, to commemorate their opening of their new facility and recognize top donors who made this possible. A few short years ago, the Fond du Lac Humane Society...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Weekend Bikers Ride For A Cause

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The sound or rumbling motorcycles making a difference throughout Wisconsin. The American Legion Riders organized a three-day statewide motorcycle ride. The ride started Friday and includes a fundraiser for the Highground Rising project. It looks to expand a veteran’s complex in Neillsville. Riders stopped...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
wtaq.com

Closed Oshkosh Bridge May Be Rebuilt

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Common Council is expected to discuss Tuesday night the long-term future of the Jackson-Oregon Street Bridge, which is currently closed for repairs. The bridge has been closed since May 26, when some of the internal equipment was discovered to be worn. Once new...
OSHKOSH, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

1K+
Followers
747
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy