Jane Lang serves as third female mayor in history of the Fox Cities. Will others follow in her footsteps?

Reader question: How many women have been elected mayor in the Fox Cities?

Answer: I know of three: former Appleton Mayor Dorothy Johnson, former Neenah Mayor Marigen Carpenter and current Neenah Mayor Jane Lang.

The two other cities with mayors — Menasha and Kaukauna — have had none. However, both have had women as mayoral candidates in recent years: Rebecca Nichols in Menasha in 2020 and Brenda Leon in Kaukauna in 2018.

"As far as I know, I'm the one who's come the closest," Nichols said, adding that she tells people she didn't lose the 2020 election; she finished second.

Johnson and Carpenter were giants of the local political scene in the 1980s and 1990s. I thought their successes would lead to additional female mayors, but that didn't happen until Lang's election earlier this year — 24 years after Carpenter left office.

Nichols isn't certain why more women haven't been elected mayor. She surmised that women might struggle to balance work with home life or that they might feel unqualified for the position.

"Oftentimes women aren't asked to run for office," Nichols said. "That's a big deal to a lot of potential candidates. Women aren't asked to run, so they don't see it as something they can do."

Nichols said she hasn't decided whether she will run again for mayor in 2024.

Johnson was elected as Appleton's first and only female mayor in 1980. She served three consecutive terms, leaving office in 1992.

She guided Appleton through a period of uncertainty after the Fox River Mall was built in Grand Chute. The mall's arrival nearly crippled downtown Appleton, the city's main retail district at the time, and forced the downtown to reinvent itself through projects like Paper Valley Hotel, the Avenue Mall (now City Center Plaza) and Houdini Plaza.

When Johnson died in 2015 at age 89, I described her as a trailblazer for women in politics and a champion for Appleton. That holds true today.

Carpenter served as Neenah mayor from 1982 to 1998, a 16-year reign that has been unmatched by her predecessors and successors.

I covered the final two terms of Carpenter's administration, and I can attest she was loved and respected from near and far.

"I think she will clearly go down as the most competent and most caring and most professional of the mayors we have had," then-Alderman George Scherck said in 1998, four years before he would be elected mayor.

Lang was one of two women to run for Neenah mayor this year in a three-candidate race with Kelly Behrmann and Brian Borchardt.

Lang said she didn't think it was all that unusual to be a woman running for mayor, as she had witnessed Carpenter's time in office.

"In hindsight, I'm like, 'Whoa. I'm only the second woman mayor in the city of Neenah,'" she said. "Why is that? I've been too busy to give it a whole lot of thought."

Appleton mayors in the past century

2020-present: Jake Woodford

1996-2020: Tim Hanna

1992-1996: Richard "Reg" DeBroux

1980-1992: Dorothy Johnson

1972-1980: James Sutherland

1966-1972: George Buckley

1958-1966: Clarence Mitchell

1946-1958: Robert Roemer

1930-1946: John Goodland Jr.

1926-1930: Albert Rule

1924-1926: John Goodland Jr.

1922-1924: Henry Reuter

Source: Appleton Memory Project

Neenah mayors in the past century

2022-present: Jane Lang

2014-2022: Dean Kaufert

2002-2014: George Scherck

1998-2002: Ken Harwood

1982-1998: Marigen Carpenter

1978-1982: Donald Hassler

1970-1978: Roman Hauser

1968-1970: Donald Hassler

1962-1968: Carl Loehning

1958-1962: Chester Bell

1956-1958: George Sande

1950-1956: Carl Loehning

1936-1950: Edwin Kalfahs

1934-1936: William Campbell

1928-1934: George Sande

1926-1928: Jules Denhardt

1924-1926: George Sande

1922-1924: Jules Denhardt

Source: City of Neenah; Post-Crescent archives

