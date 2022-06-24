ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing man in Joplin, Mo.; Left for walk and never returned, he suffers from dementia police say

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.***

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia.

We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm [Thursday] night. He resides in the area of 2nd and Maiden Lane .” — JPD

Contact JPD 417-623-3131 or call 911.

KTLO

Murder trial for Ozark County woman to begin Monday

Nearly five years after a teen in Ozark County was killed, her mother will be standing trial for her murder. According to the Ozark County Times, Rebecca Ruud’s case will be heard in a bench trial before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden beginning Monday in Springfield. The trial is expected...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Crash in Barry County leads to serious injuries

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25. Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
CRANE, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO
Weekend Wrap (June 25 & 26)

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty crews are currently working to safely restore power to more than 2,800 customers in Joplin, Missouri. To read more, click here. Miami, Okla. man 4 years prison, after school attack left victim quadriplegic. TULSA, Okla. – A 23–year-old Miami, Okla. man was sentenced to federal...
JOPLIN, MO
Car overturns in two vehicle crash in SW Joplin; Joplin Fire peel back top of car to rescue occupants

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a crash at 32nd and Schifferdecker alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County EMS and METS ambulance responded. Two vehicles collided just north of the 32nd and Schifferdecker intersection. A black passenger car required extrication of the driver and passenger. It took about 15 minutes to peel...
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive. She’s wanted on several stealing charges and DWI in Greene County. Officers say 22-year-old Antayia Laurice Foxx also goes by the alias Destiny Johnson. Court records show she faces four additional counts of stealing in Greene County. Detectives believe Foxx is connected to cases of vandalism and identity theft.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
