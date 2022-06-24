Missing man in Joplin, Mo.; Left for walk and never returned, he suffers from dementia police say

***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.***

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia.

“ We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm [Thursday] night. He resides in the area of 2nd and Maiden Lane .” — JPD

Contact JPD 417-623-3131 or call 911.

