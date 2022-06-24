Thursday incident in Loomis under investigation

Davison County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an incident in Loomis on Thursday. Just before noon, a deputy sheriff with the Davison County...
ST. CHARLES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead and several others are hurt after a crash in south central South Dakota. The crash took place early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 14 three miles east of St. Charles, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Yesterday (June 23, 2022), the Davison County Sheriff’s Office personnel and other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an incident in Loomis, which is just outside of Mitchell. Just before noon, a deputy sheriff with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office found a sealed...
One person died and four others were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of St. Charles. Names of the five people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that both vehicles were westbound on U.S. Highway 18 just before...
HURON — On Nov. 3, 2020, voters in South Dakota took to the polls and were asked if they were in favor of allowing marijuana to become legal to use in the state, both recreationally and for medicinal purposes. The use of recreational marijuana was approved by the voters,...
Parkston – Nancy Loretta Hult, 85, went to her heavenly home Monday, June 20 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 27 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
The Mitchell City Council will hold a special meeting this evening at 5 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. After an executive session, the lone agenda item is action to consider a pending offer on the city-owned Kelley property at Lake Mitchell. The property and house recently listed at $2.2 million, and at last week’s Mitchell City Council meeting, Mayor Bob Everson said the city had received a “serious offer”. The city acquired the home in 2019 along with 371 acres of land near Lake Mitchell on which the city is building a wetland to reduce phosphorus flow into the lake. The 10,000 square-foot house initially listed for $3.5 million. It includes a gated entrance, a pond, and 8 acres of land. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public. It is also televised locally and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Effective: 2022-06-24 18:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-25 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; Miner; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HANSON HUTCHINSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MINER MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
MITCHELL — Kernels Boys Basketball on Twitter today announced the addition of the Caden Hinker Skills Camp to the summer roster of camps available to Mitchell area athletes this summer. The Camp will be held July 19-21 and is open to grades 3-8. More information can be found at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/u/0/d/e/1FAIpQLSfArBRIHYtb7QItxBepu4AlN2Z4XB-JiI9mP9_zG275tQqlEQ/formrestricted.
Comments / 0