Fox News' Bret Baier Praises GOP 'Patriots' Who Stood Up To Trump's Election Plot

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday hailed the Republican election officials and members of Donald Trump ’s administration who stood up to his bogus efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “patriots.” (Watch the video below.)

In commentary during the latest House hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot , Baier disputed the select committee’s “premise” that the country was on the brink of losing democracy, citing the efforts of those officials, including leaders of Trump’s Department of Justice.

“If anything, this testimony shows ... all of the state officials, these officials in DOJ, who again were working for President Trump, stood up saying, ‘We have an oath to the Constitution,’” Baier said.

“Even though the president wanted to keep on trying to overturn the election, there were patriots along the way who said we can’t do this, and so I’m not sure that that premise sells with all the witnesses they are putting forward,” he added.

Fox News colleague Neil Cavuto countered that if one of them had caved to Trump, the outcome could have been “very different.”

“100 percent,” Baier replied.

Earlier this week, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum offered another respite from the station’s pro-Trump messaging. She pointed out the “ stunning” lack of evidence for the former president’s election fraud claims.

The hearings have featured officials at many levels — many of them Republicans — describing the intense pressure from Trump and his allies to nullify election results.

On Thursday, the former acting deputy attorney general, Richard Donoghue, testified that Trump beseeched him to declare the 2020 election “corrupt” and leave the rest to him and Republican congressmen.

Earlier in the week, Arizona’s GOP state House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified that Trump and his lawyers pushed him to invalidate his state’s election result despite “ no evidence being presented of any strength.”

Baier has been attacked by Trump for reporting that Biden won in Arizona.

