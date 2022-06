Winds of change blow through London after the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly. After installing himself as the interim sporting director, Boehly was recently spotted in Portugal meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, according to The Athletic. Following a restructuring at Chelsea, club director Marina Granovskaia has left, and for the time being, any sales and purchases will be up to Boehly. Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan is just about done while Chelsea are also in negotiations to add Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO