North Adams, MA

2 Men Are Facing Charges In A February Shooting In North Adams

By Tom Conklin
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 3 days ago
Two men have been indicted in a shooting that took place at the Key West Lounge in North Adams during the early morning hours of February 19th. The shooting left two people with gunshot wounds. Grand Jury returned indictments against the men last week... The Berkshire District Attorney's Office...

