Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The annual Independence Day celebration is highlighted by a fireworks display over the Mississippi River beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4. There also are food trucks and vendors and live music in Crescent Park, with Jamaican Me Breakfast Club performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Big 6 Brass Band at 7:45 p.m. During the fireworks, patriotic music will be broadcast on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM and Magic 101.9. Find details at go4thontheriver.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO