ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Casper's Fourth of July Sale Helps You Sleep Better for Less With Up to $600 Off

By Hannah Baldwin
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new mattress? Casper is having a huge Fourth of July sale. You can save up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% on everything else. This includes pillows, bedding, bed frames and more. Casper is known for its high-quality foam and hybrid mattresses, and is among the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Weighted Blankets: Benefits, Do They Actually Work and Are They Worth The Money?

When you think about it, investing in a good night's sleep can be expensive. There's buying the right mattress, a comfortable duvet, supportive pillows, soft sheets and maybe even a mattress topper or mattress pad. On top of that, there are many more options in the market that attest to helping you attain the perfect amount of ZZZs each night. One of which is a weighted blanket.
CNET

Are Hair Growth Vitamins Worth the Money?

Hair loss can happen for various reasons, including hormones, medications or vitamin deficiency. If you've noticed your hair is thinning or more brittle than before, you may be looking into hair growth products or vitamin supplements to help restore it. Vitamins for hair growth aim to strengthen your hair and promote new growth. But do they really work?
HAIR CARE
CNET

Save Big on Outdoor Power Tools and Pressure Washers During This Early Prime Day Deal

The Fourth of July is coming up and if you have big plans to host a cookout filled with hamburgers, hotdogs and good company, chances are you'll be hosting in your yard. Don't let overgrown grass ruin the mood: This deal on over a dozen different outdoor power tools and pressure washers makes having the perfect lawn achievable at great prices.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper#Fourth Of July#Bedding#Original Mattress#Wave
CNET

Best Prime Day Outdoor Grill Deals: Save on Charcoal, Kamado, Gas and Portable Grills

Summer and the summer grilling season are here. Whether you find a Prime Day or Fourth of July sale, midsummer is a great time to upgrade your grill game. Early Prime Day deals and Fourth of July sales have begun so it's time to get cookin'. If you need a new grill for your patio, deck or tailgate parking lot, we've assembled the best deals on a variety of types of grills, from traditional charcoal grills and ceramic kamado grills to gas grills and portable grills.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

These $10 Herb Scissors Are a ‘Brilliant’ Gadget That Makes ‘Cooking So Much Easier and Faster’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Chances are you’re always on the lookout for a product that saves time and hassle. Luckily, Amazon always seems to have the answer to even the most random problems. We’ve found the perfect item that speeds up the cooking time in the most unexpected way. Meet your latest kitchen gadget: herb scissors.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Don't Clean Your Washing Machine Regularly? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. You probably wash your clothes, towels and bedding regularly, if not weekly. But how often are you cleaning the washing machine itself? If your answer is never, then I'm here to tell you there's a really good reason to start.
SCIENCE
CNET

This Versatile Dual-Basket Insignia Air Fryer is Just $50 Today (Save $130)

If you're looking for an easier, healthier way to cook, air fryers are the answer. You can get those crisp, delicious fried favorites with little to no oil right at home, with much less mess than traditional frying. Plus, this versatile, dual basket fryer allows you to multi-task, cooking two different foods in two different ways at the same time, shortening the time it takes you to fix a meal. And if you want to use the 8-quart capacity for a single item, just sync your cook settings across both baskets. And right now at Best Buy, you can snag this versatile Insignia 8-quart air fryer for just $50, a whopping $130 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and for a price this good, we wouldn't be too surprised if it sold out before then.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy