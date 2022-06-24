ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katie Price gets 18 months’ community service for breaching restraining order

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTBgM_0gKm06PD00
Katie Price leaves Lewes crown court, East Sussex, where she was sentenced to 150 hours of community service with an additional 20 hours for breach of a suspended sentence for driving matters.

The former glamour model Katie Price has been handed an 18-month community order after admitting breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancee.

Price sent abusive messages to her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, on 21 January this year in which she called his new partner, Michelle Penticost, a “cunting whore” and a “gutter slag”, a court heard.

She pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order and was sentenced at Lewes crown court to an 18-month community order with 150 hours of community service, with an additional 20 hours for breach of a suspended sentence for driving matters. She was also ordered to pay £1,500 in court costs.

Judge Stephen Mooney told Price: “In my judgment, this offence was committed out of anger. The words you used were highly offensive and inflammatory, so the breach cannot be considered minor. In my judgment, balancing the aggravating and mitigating factors, the appropriate sentence is a medium-level community order.”

Price showed no emotion as the verdict was announced but she gave a brief smile as she left the dock.

Price was banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a five-year restraining order imposed at Horsham magistrates court on 3 June 2019. She was also fined £415 for directing a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

The court heard that her message to Hayler may have been triggered by an Instagram post by Penticost, which she denies was aimed at Price. Price’s message read: “Tell your cunting whore, piece of shit, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

The court heard that the offence was committed due to Price’s use of the words “tell your”, which was an indirect attempt to communicate with Penticost.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Penticost said the breach had a “devastating effect” on her mental wellbeing.

She said: “The impact of what Katie has done is very upsetting, I feel threatened and intimidated. I feel demoralised and not wanting to go out. The language used made me feel scared. I felt it was an attack on me. The consequences are I feel she will attack me. I felt by having a restraining order it would make me feel safe but by someone breaching it, it has made me feel very vulnerable.”

Nicholas Hamblin, representing Price, said his client had pleaded guilty to the breach but she had been under a misapprehension that the restraining order “worked both ways”.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

He said there was an element of “provocation” and she had been “overreacting as she felt she was being criticised”. He added: “She has shown signs of remorse, she accepts an indirect breach.”

Hamblin said Price had sought help for her emotional problems at the Priory clinic. He said she suffered from a “depressive disorder and anxiety” and added: “Miss Price is learning to cope with her emotional problems and to not react in the way she has in this case.”

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
BBC

Katie Price: The rise and fall of a glamour model

Katie Price was spared a prison sentence at a court hearing on Friday, after she admitted breaching a restraining order forbidding her from contacting her ex-husband's fiancee. The former glamour model was instead handed an 18-month community order at Lewes Crown Court to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Price
Person
Kieran Hayler
The Independent

Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

Katie Price is to be sentenced on Friday for breaching a restraining order.The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January, a court heard.The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.Price pleaded guilty in March and was warned she faces going to jail.She is set to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning for sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Restraining Order#Lewes Crown Court#Hayler
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 66, who demanded 16ft social distancing in the family home during lockdown divorce appeals conviction for coercive and controlling behaviour

An engineer who introduced a 16-foot social distancing rule with his own family during lockdown is appealing after he was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour. Peter Copland, 66, allocated time slots for when his wife Maria and two children could use the large kitchen at their home in Paignton, Devon, after they separated during the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

The Guardian

332K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy