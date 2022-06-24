Trump to attend rally in Illinois Saturday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. ( WMBD )— Former President Donald Trump will be in Illinois Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to attend a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon at 7 p.m.

Organizers say doors will open at 2 p.m.

The rally comes just days before the Illinois Primary Election.

