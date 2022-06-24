ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump to attend rally in Illinois Saturday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. ( WMBD )— Former President Donald Trump will be in Illinois Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to attend a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon at 7 p.m.

Organizers say doors will open at 2 p.m.

The rally comes just days before the Illinois Primary Election.

Lekerry Bates
3d ago

This is what you call a real president not joe Biden or Barack Obama president Trump did more for this country than any president ever had did the truth is rite there

Fred Taylor
3d ago

At least hes not at a drive-in with 25 cars beeping their horns so so if you like these gas prices keep voting Democrat

Annie Campbell
3d ago

Haha, Mendon has a population of 950 people. They'll be bussing in the same crowd they've used for six years.

Skeptical of polls, GOP governor hopefuls see an open race ahead of Illinois primary

Just days from Illinois’ June 28 primary election, six Republicans are still fiercely competing to face Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker this November. Recent polling from the Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ indicates that it’s largely a two-man race. State senator Darren Bailey is polling at 32%, followed by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin at 17%. Of the 677 likely voters polled, 27% were undecided.
New poll shows Bailey ahead, Irvin in 3rd

Illinois primary elections are heating up as voters are set to go to the polls Tuesday. In a recent poll released by Ogden & Fry, State Senator Darren Bailey has taken a big lead over Richard Irvin as the Republican nomination for governor. Irvin had been seen as the front runner over the past few […]
Illinois Primary Election 2022: Here's Who's Running for Illinois Secretary of State

(Read this article in Spanish/Lee el artículo en español aquí) For the first time in 24 years, Illinois is set to have a new Secretary of State. First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White -- the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history -- announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his sixth term. White has been the top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.
Sen. Cruz, Sen. Johnson rally supporters at Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — Republican leaders and candidates met Saturday in Downtown Milwaukee at the Wisconsin Center to rally supporters ahead of the November election. Milwaukee was a stop on the Truth and Courage PAC "Together for Truth" Summit. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson joined Texas Senator Ted Cruz and other candidates...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/27/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 27,094 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 82 deaths since the Friday before, June 17th. The CDC reports 20 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a drop from 25 the week before. There are 47 additional counties in Illinois now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 39 the week before. With the 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk. COVID-19 precautions should still be taken at all times. For more details, go online to www.dph.illinois.gov.
Illinois 17th Congressional District forum: Dems on gun violence

Primary candidates present their approach to big national issues days before election. We’re back again with Democratic Primary candidates in the Illinois 17th Congressional District race. We talk about gun violence and the new bipartisan legislation unveiled by the senate this week. It would close the so-called Boyfriend Loophole...
Early Illinois voting ends Monday

(WTVO) — Time is running out for voters who want to avoid the lines on election day. Monday is the last day for early voting. Rockford voters can head to the Board of Elections, 301 S. 6th St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winnebago County voters can go to the Winnebago County Clerk’s office, […]
Illinois Primary is Tuesday

(WTVO) — The Illinois primary election is on Tuesday. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Those that are in line at seven can still vote. Those who have not registered yet can do so at their polling location. Residents need to make sure to bring two forms of ID, […]
Crowds, vendors out in force ahead of Trump's rally

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Large crowds and supporters of Former President Donald Trump are already out in force one day ahead of Trump's Save America Rally on Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Vendor tents lined down Broadway early Friday morning where people were snatching up t-shirts, hats and...
