Trump to attend rally in Illinois Saturday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. ( WMBD )— Former President Donald Trump will be in Illinois Saturday.
Trump is scheduled to attend a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon at 7 p.m.
Trump is scheduled to attend a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon at 7 p.m.

Organizers say doors will open at 2 p.m.
The rally comes just days before the Illinois Primary Election.
