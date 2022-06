The Vandalia Lion’s Club is asking for some added financial assistance to help pay for this year’s Fireworks Display. The Vandalia Lion’s Club will hold their annual fireworks display on Saturday at dusk at Vandalia Lake. The Lion’s Club adds that every year, the club is able to sponsor the display at Vandalia Lake through the generosity of local merchants, business owners and individuals in the community. And, the Lion’s Club adds in their Facebook post they rely entirely on donations to offset the cost of the display. But, the cost of the display has risen substantially. the Lion’s Club says in 2020 the display cost was $12,000 and in 2021 it rose to $12,500 but they received slightly fewer fireworks. This year the total cost is $13,000 but they will be getting substantially fewer fireworks.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO