While visiting Chicago area, VP Harris reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to Roe v. Wade being overturned while visiting two stops in the Chicago area on Friday.

Harris’s first scheduled visit was to suburban Plainfield to discuss the maternal health crisis. There she was joined by Senator Dick Durbin as well as Representative Lauren Underwood. However, her speech focused entirely on the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade.

“This is the first time in the history of our nation that a constitutional right has been taken from the people of America,” she said.

Harris said abortion restrictions are examples of gender discrimination designed to take away from women’s rights.

“Understand that millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the healthcare and reproductive care that they had this morning,” she said.

After Plainfield, Harris headed to the National Association of Latino Elected Officials Conference in Chicago.

During her remarks, Harris again addressed Roe v. Wade along with cutting costs for families, building a fair and humane immigration system and protecting people from gun violence.

“No 86-year-old should be afraid to shop for groceries and no 18-year-old should be able to buy a weapon of war.”

