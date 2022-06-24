ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg man arrested in Macomb after making shooting threat

A Galesburg man was arrested in McDonough County Thursday for numerous charges, including Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Aggravated Assault. According to a release from McDonough County Sheriff’s Department Nick Petitgout, deputies responded to Timberview Lakes Campground, near Bushnell...

