Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 5 to. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs...