Public Health

Why we're seeing a local spike in flu cases

By Ally Kraemer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
If the flu has hit your family this summer, you’re not alone.

Illnesses like the flu and bronchitis are often thought of as winter illnesses, but that’s changed because of the pandemic.

"The seasonality of a lot of infections, especially in kids, has totally changed,” said Dr. Charlie Cavallo with Pediatric Associates of NKY.

“What seems to be happening is that when there's a really big peak wave like December & January with the Omicron, it really kind of snuffs out everything else. Then as Covid recedes, the usual things come back,” he said.

Dr. Cavallo studied the numbers and said it looks like pediatric flu cases peaked in April in our area, but health experts are still seeing bursts or outbreaks at local daycares.

The biggest indicator of illness continues to be a fever. Doctors advise you should be fever free for 24 hours before being around others to reduce the spread of the virus.

The offices of Pediatric Associates of NKY just received new Covid-19 vaccine doses for the new eligible age group, children ages 6 months-4 years.

Dr. Cavallo said his team began vaccinating that new group of children on Thursday, adding that parents were anxious to get their kids in for an appointment.

Many area pediatricians are contacting patients to get those vaccine appointments scheduled. If you’re interested in a vaccine, start by contacting your child’s pediatrician.

Common flu treatment proving tough to find
First human case of bird flu reported in the US
Coronavirus could become as seasonal as the flu, CDC chief says


Health
Public Health
