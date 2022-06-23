ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Nonprofit encourages community to leave a light on for Jodi this weekend

By Beret Leone
kyoutv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s been more than 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work. Huisentruit was a morning news anchor, working in Mason City. This weekend, ahead of the day she vanished 27 years ago, there’s an...

www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Mason City, IA
Mason City, IA
Society
Faribault County Register

BE Council hears of a ‘grave’ concern

The Blue Earth City Council attended to business briskly at a meeting held on Tuesday, June 21. At the beginning of the meeting, Faribault County Historical Society (FCHS) director Randy Anderson brought a potentially ‘grave’ issue to the council’s attention. According to Anderson, the issue came to...
BLUE EARTH, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Kasson resident Betsy Singer bows out from TV news job

For Betsy Singer, family comes first. As she details in an exclusive interview with the Dodge County Independent, popular Rochester news anchor Singer reveals why she walked away from a new contract offer, ultimately saying goodbye to a 13-year stint at KAAL, and details what the future holds for her.
KASSON, MN
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
KROC News

Rochester Man Arrested After ‘Shelter in Place’ Advisory in Lyle

Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mower County authorities say a Rochester man was responsible for a "shelter in place" advisory in Lyle Friday afternoon. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the situation started with an armed robbery at an Austin convenience store around 1:50 p.m. A news release says an off-duty Austin police officer was driving by the business and noticed a vehicle that was parked nearby matched the description of a car tied to a robbery at a liquor store earlier in the week. The officer informed the Mower County dispatch center about the vehicle at the same time an employee of the convenience store was calling in to report a robbery at knifepoint.
LYLE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodi Huisentruit
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge in Hardin County

A Marshalltown man accused of stealing a pickup truck from a residential driveway in Iowa Falls on Easter Sunday has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge in connection with the case. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hoffman entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Theft on June 14th in Hardin County District Court.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy