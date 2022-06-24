ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Chicago's Gresham Neighborhood

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side. About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a male approached them and opened...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side. On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#A Man And A Woman#Violent Crime#Cta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while standing with group of people in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of West 71st Street. At about 6:33 a.m., the two victims were standing with a group of people when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots, police said. A 30-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman charged for providing firearm to felon

An additional person has been charged for an incident that involved a car accident and a man throwing a suitcase over a bridge. On June 20th, police investigated an accident that occurred in the area of East College and Gilbert Streets just before 6:30 pm. A witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg of Chicago threw a suitcase over a nearby bridge. Additional officers on scene recovered the suitcase and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

gianno caldwell

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell expressed despair following the shooting death of his 18-year-old brother in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, calling the day when his brother died last week “the worst day of my existence.”
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, at WeatherTech warehouse shooting

One person is dead and two were injured after a shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook early Saturday morning, ABC Chicago station, WLS reported. Officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way at 6:25 a.m. Saturday in response to reports of a subject shot, Bolingbrook police...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
64K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy