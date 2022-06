It has been a year since I got the phone call. “Hi Batya, are you able to join a mission leaving immediately to assist the victims of the building collapse in Florida?” said the voice on the other end of the phone line. It was one of the leaders of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. I am a volunteer animal-assisted therapist with the unit and I head up the K-9 unit together with my faithful and beloved dog Lucy.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO