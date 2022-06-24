Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.

