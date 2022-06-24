ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

By Sarah Myers
KTTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected...

www.ktts.com

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri Right to Life is Wrong on its Choice

Missouri is a solid pro-life state. Over time, legislation has been passed and restrictions implemented which have shut down facilities and made abortion rare, if not illegal, in our state. I believe most people understand abortion is taking the life of a child and it is wrong. From the Senate...
The 74

Missouri Attorney General Subpoenas School Districts Over Student Surveys

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas target student surveys that his office characterized as asking […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Averaging 10K COVID-19 Cases Per Week

In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students use hand sanitizer before entering school for classes in Godley, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (MISSOURINET) – The coronavirus pandemic isn’t over yet in Missouri. Nathan Koffarnus (KOH’-far-ness) is the...
kjluradio.com

Missouri House Mintory Leader and Governor react to Roe decision

As Republican state leaders act to ban abortion in Missouri, Democrats are issuing a sharp rebuke. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade issued a statement saying the state is now forcing women to remain pregnant, even in cases of rape and incest. She warns that “right-wing extremists” will not stop at abortion and will target contraception, in vitro fertilization and marriage equality.
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to $10 million conspiracy to distribute 2,204 pounds of methamphetamine; faces 20 years in prison

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms (2204.62 pounds) of methamphetamine. Joshua A. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Parson has Less than a Week to Sign Missouri’s Record Breaking Budget

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor signed an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. The order addresses issues several outstanding issues as they related to New Mexico’s willingness to help […]
travel2next.com

7 National Parks In Missouri

Missouri is the Cave State because it has several unique and beautiful natural wonders. Unlike state parks, however, national parks in the state place less emphasis on the natural environment. Instead, national parks in Missouri highlight and preserve important historical and cultural treasures. From the first national park dedicated to...
