One dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting, PSP investigates

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an hours-long standoff in Monroe County ended with officers firing their weapons.

On Thursday just after 8:00 p.m. police say they were called to a home in the 510 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township after receiving information that a man barricaded himself inside.

Troopers say that 59-year-old Keith Carroll had locked himself in a bedroom and was threatening self-harm and to harm police. A resident in the home informed officers that Carroll did have a gun, according to police.

Officers say they believe Carroll was drunk saying he was slurring his words while on the phone with police. A PSP S.E.R.T arrived on scene after he told police he was armed with a 9mm pistol and continued to make threats toward law enforcement.

Officials say negotiations continued until about 10:00 p.m. when Carroll, armed, exited the front door of the home and state troopers fired their weapons.

Carroll was struck by the bullets and was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead investigator on the case.

