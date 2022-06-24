ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

One dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting, PSP investigates

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dE4kX_0gKluiD000

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an hours-long standoff in Monroe County ended with officers firing their weapons.

Family begs for answers in Stroudsburg missing woman case

On Thursday just after 8:00 p.m. police say they were called to a home in the 510 block of High Point Drive in Jackson Township after receiving information that a man barricaded himself inside.

Troopers say that 59-year-old Keith Carroll had locked himself in a bedroom and was threatening self-harm and to harm police. A resident in the home informed officers that Carroll did have a gun, according to police.

Officers say they believe Carroll was drunk saying he was slurring his words while on the phone with police. A PSP S.E.R.T arrived on scene after he told police he was armed with a 9mm pistol and continued to make threats toward law enforcement.

Officials say negotiations continued until about 10:00 p.m. when Carroll, armed, exited the front door of the home and state troopers fired their weapons.

Carroll was struck by the bullets and was later pronounced dead on scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead investigator on the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WBRE

Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dickson City at the Main Street Mini Mart. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Sunday around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the Main Street Mini Mart for the report of a robbery. Investigators said a male stuck an unknown […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian killed in Plymouth multi-vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who died as a result of the multi-vehicle crash over the weekend has been identified by the coroner. According to the Luzerne County Coroner 86-year-old James Mahon, of Plymouth, was taken to the hospital after a wreck along East Main Street. The wreck happened on Saturday afternoon just […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly accident in Luzerne County under investigation

The investigation into a fatal crash in Plymouth continues. It happened Saturday afternoon on West Main Street near the Turkey Hill. According to officials, three vehicles were involved, one which flipped onto its roof. One person was ejected from one of the vehicles. No other information on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash have yet been released.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Autopsy scheduled after fatal crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Luzerne County after a fatal crash over the weekend. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon in Plymouth along West Main Street as an SUV overturned in front of Dunkin’ near Turkey Hill Minit Market. First responders on the scene said three people were taken […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Jackson Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bloomsburg, PA
Times Leader

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Plymouth crash

HANOVER TWP. — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified James Mahon, 86, of Plymouth, as the person killed in a vehicle crash on West Main Street, Plymouth, on Saturday. An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Mahon died from multiple traumatic injuries due to being struck by...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, condition unknown

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle around 7:15 Monday evening.   The crash occurred in the area of Long John Silvers in Edwardsville.   According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not transported.   The condition of the pedestrian is […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

79-year-old motorcyclist goes off-road, dies in crash

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 79-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her motorcycle in Pike County. Officials said the crash happened in the 1480 block of Route 590 as the operator went onto the shoulder and made contact with a large rock. Law enforcement said the rider was able to stay upright, […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

22-year-old woman killed in Allentown scooter crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night. Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets. Debralee Roman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Psp#Criminal Investigation#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Newswatch 16

Troopers shoot, kill man after standoff in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff Thursday night in Monroe County. According to state police, a woman called 911 around 8 p.m., saying her husband locked himself inside a room in their home in Jackson Township, near Bartonsville, threatening to kill himself and shoot police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 person burned in hot tar explosion at Lehigh County plant

One person was burned Monday morning following an explosion and fire that ruptured a hot tar storage tank pipe in Lehigh County, officials said. Crews were called a little after 8 a.m. to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., a construction materials supplier off Willow Street in North Whitehall Township. People in nearby Egypt reported feeling the blast at their homes.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Troopers fatally shoot armed man in Poconos, police say

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police shot and killed a man Thursday night in the Poconos. The agency said 59-year-old Keith Carroll was armed with a 9mm handgun. Police tell us it was Carroll's wife Isabel who called 9-1-1 shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, telling them Carroll was depressed and locked in a room with a gun. Officers quickly responded to the house on Highpoint Dr. in Jackson Township, Monroe County, and while they were able to communicate with him, they said he was intoxicated and made threats against himself and the officers.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Sobriety Checkpoint Leads to Multiple DUI Arrests

A Sobriety Checkpoint in Cressona on Friday led to multiple arrests. According to State Police Sgt. Thomas Hornung of the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, Troopers conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, June 24th, 2022 on Route 183/Sillyman Street in Cressona. As a result of the DUI checkpoint, approximately 132 motorists were...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Pa. Turnpike crash near Allentown Service Plaza

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a crash that shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for several hours Friday night. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the southbound side of the turnpike near the Allentown Service Plaza. Two vehicles were involved, state police said,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Two arrested, more details in deadly Lackawanna County shooting

DUNMORE, Pa. — Five days after the shooting death of Joseph Roberson, 17, of Thornhurst, police have arrested two men — Evan Wasko and Liam O'Malley, both 18. at the Sleep Inn on Friday night. O'Malley received a call from a friend who told him she was at a party on Bowens Road in Spring Brook Township and was having issues with another man. Court paperwork says O'Malley planned to go to the party to beat him up.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrests made in shooting homicide in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking News in the newsroom Wednesday night as two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lackawanna County over the weekend. The early Saturday morning shooting left 17-year-old Joseph Roberson dead on the side of Bowens Road in Spring Brook township and Wednesday night, police have […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on William Penn Highway

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Part of William Penn Highway in Northampton County was shut down overnight after a car crashed into a utility pole. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block, not far from the Bethman Road intersection in Bethlehem Township. A crew on the scene said...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Warren County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the garage of a Warren County home Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The blaze was reported at 12:34 p.m. at a residence on Harmony Station Road, Slota...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Police seeking identity of hit-and-run suspect

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Police Department said they are attempting to identify a female suspect they say was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County. Officials said the woman was involved in a motor vehicle hit and run that took place on Warren Avenue in Kingston on June 1 around 3:10 […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy