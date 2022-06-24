ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Russia and China are brewing up a challenge to dollar dominance by creating a new reserve currency

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoZdp_0gKluXRt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5ilu_0gKluXRt00
Russia and the other 'BRICS' countries are working on an alternative reserve currency that would rival the IMF's SDR.

Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters

  • Russia and China are developing a new reserve currency with other BRICS countries, President Vladimir Putin said.
  • The basket currency would rival a US-dominated IMF alternative and let Russia widen its influence, an analyst said.
  • The dollar's dominance is already eroding as central banks diversify into the Chinese yuan and smaller currencies.

Russia is ready to develop a new global reserve currency alongside China and other BRICS nations, in a potential challenge to the dominance of the US dollar.

President Vladimir Putin signaled the new reserve currency would be based on a basket of currencies from the group's members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"The matter of creating the international reserve currency based on the basket of currencies of our countries is under review," Putin told the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday, according to a TASS report . "We are ready to openly work with all fair partners."

The dollar has long been seen as the world's reserve currency, but its dominance in share of international currency reserves is waning. Central banks are looking to diversify their holdings into currencies like the yuan, as well as into non-traditional areas like the the Swedish krona and the South Korean won, according to the International Monetary Fund .

"This is a move to address the perceived US-hegemony of the IMF," ING's global head of markets Chris Turner said in a note. "It will allow BRICS to build their own sphere of influence and unit of currency within that sphere."

Russia's move comes after Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war all but cut the country out of the global financial system , curtailing access to its dollars and putting pressure on its economy.

"The speed with which western nations and its allies sanctioned Russian FX reserves ( freezing around half ) no doubt shocked Russian authorities," ING's Turner said.

"The Central Bank of Russia effectively admitted as much, and no doubt some BRICS nations — especially China — took notice of the speed and stealth at which the US Treasury moved," he added.

Those sanctions have likely encouraged Moscow and Beijing to work on an alternative to the IMF's international reserve asset, the special drawing rights , Turner suggested.

While it's not a reserve currency, the SDR is based on a basket of currencies made up of the US dollar , the euro , the British pound and Japan's yen — as well as China's yuan .

One possibility is that the BRICS basket currency could attract the reserves not just of the group's members, but also countries already in their range of influence, he suggested. These include nations in South Asia and the Middle East.

Russia has seen its currency the ruble rebound to above its pre-war level, thanks to central bank support, after it plunged 70% in less than two weeks after the Ukraine invasion. It has risen 15.2% in June to 1.87 cents. Meanwhile, the yuan has held steady at around $0.15 over the same period.

Read more: What does Russia invading Ukraine mean for markets? 13 investing experts share their outlook on the Fed's likely response, short- and long-term trades, and whether bitcoin can ever become a 'safe-haven' asset

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Reserve Currency#South China#Imf#Sdr#Reuters#Chinese#The Brics Business Forum#Tass#Swedish#South Korean
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
DOPE Quick Reads

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Public Affairs announced this week that three vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy interacted in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” as U.S. Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Stock Market News: Markets choppy, durable goods jump, oil slips

Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918. Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, argues the economic situation could get worse depending on fiscal and monetary policy moves in the second half of the year. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Posted by FOX Business Team...
STOCKS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy