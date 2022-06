MIAMI-- One of Elon Musk's children has petitioned a court to recognize her new name and gender, saying she no longer wishes to be related to her famous and wealthy father "in any way, shape or form."Musk's daughter turned 18 earlier this year and made the filing with a county court in Los Angeles soon thereafter. She requests that her legal name be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is the last name of her mother, Justine Wilson, Musk's ex-wife and mother of five of his seven children. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the world's richest person...

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO