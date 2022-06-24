11 News Today: Senate passes federal gun safety bill
Wbaltv.com
3 days ago
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not...
This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
BALTIMORE, MD (June 27, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general today issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, access to safe and legal abortion remains robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in Maryland and the coalition states. As highlighted by the multistate coalition’s efforts in the amicus brief led by California in Dobbs, the coalition of attorneys general will continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The nation’s nationwide average is $1.80 more than we were paying at this time last year. Here in the DMV, drivers in Virginia are paying $4.72 a gallon. gas is going for $5.03 in the District and in Maryland, you'll see prices averaging at $4.84.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Supreme Court of the United States handed down a decision in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association,. Inc. v. Bruen, Superintendent of New York State Police case. Read the full opinion below:. This decision struck down the New...
Annapolis, MD — Maryland’s “move over” law, which used to apply only to emergency or service vehicles, has been expanded to include any vehicle on the side of the highway. Signed into law May 16 by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and set to go into effect...
With record numbers of state jobs going unfilled since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland was in a bind.
Leaders in Baltimore are urging voters to vote, citing abortion, gun control, crime and judicial appointments as some of the reasons why. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott were joined by others Monday for...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday.
Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest.
Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022
The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland.
In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes.
This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home.
WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
DELMARVA- U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin expressed both their gratitude and concerns on gun safety laws in a press conference Friday afternoon. They were pleased to see the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act pass the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. “We have made progress in regards...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come.
This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland.
“We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.
From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.
“What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C.
Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia.
“I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, local, state, and federal leaders were among those who joined the firestorm of reaction on social media platforms. We’ve put together some of what they had to say here. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Twitter: Washington, DC is a proud pro-choice […]
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
