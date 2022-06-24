ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

11 News Today: Senate passes federal gun safety bill

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not...

WTOP

Meet the Democratic candidates for Maryland governor: Tom Perez

This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Frosh and National Coalition of Attorneys General Issue Joint Statement Reaffirming Commitment to Protecting Access to Abortion Care

BALTIMORE, MD (June 27, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general today issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, access to safe and legal abortion remains robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in Maryland and the coalition states. As highlighted by the multistate coalition’s efforts in the amicus brief led by California in Dobbs, the coalition of attorneys general will continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.
WTOP

Meet the Republican candidates for Maryland governor: Kelly Schulz

This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
CBS Baltimore

Protests Continued In Maryland Saturday Over A SCOTUS Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest. Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022 The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
WUSA

Influx of patients expected to seek out safe abortions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
CBS Baltimore

Supreme Court Decision On New York Gun Law Will Impact Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Supreme Court has ruled 6–3 to strike down a gun law in New York—and the impact of that decision will trickle down to Maryland. In doing so, it gave Americans the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense purposes. This controversial ruling by the conservative majority court could have a major impact on Maryland and several other states that have a similar law to New York’s law, which requires people to show “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside their home. WJZ spoke to folks on both sides of this debate along with...
WMDT.com

Mixed emotions from lawmakers about gun safety laws passing

DELMARVA- U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin expressed both their gratitude and concerns on gun safety laws in a press conference Friday afternoon. They were pleased to see the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act pass the Senate Thursday and the House on Friday. “We have made progress in regards...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
theodysseyonline.com

WDVM 25

DC, Virginia, Maryland leaders on Roe v. Wade overturning

Within minutes of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade, local, state, and federal leaders were among those who joined the firestorm of reaction on social media platforms. We’ve put together some of what they had to say here. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Twitter: Washington, DC is a proud pro-choice […]
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.

