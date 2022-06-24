40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™