40-year-old woman and 25-year-old man hospitalized after a rear-end collision in Ocean Beach (San Diego, CA)

A 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized after a rear-end collision Wednesday in Ocean Beach. As per the initial information, the two-car crash took place at around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and Nimitz boulevards [...]

