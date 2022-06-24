ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam Deck case, dock and accessories unveiled by JSAUX

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JSAUX has introduced a number of new accessories for Valve’s Steam Deck handheld games console which launched earlier this year and is available to purchase in a number of different configurations. The Steam Deck case, dock, stand, screen protector and handy 90° adapter that connects the Steam Deck cable a little...

ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
#Docking#Mobile Device#Video Game#Valve S Steam Deck#Usb
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
electrek.co

First discount of ONYX CTY2 e-bike with 60-mile range takes $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of driving everywhere and paying the high price of gas just to get to or from work? Well, the ONYX CTY2 e-bike is the perfect resolution to that problem, delivering the ability to get around town without a single drop of gas or oil. It’s powered by a battery, can ride up to 60 miles on a single charge, and reaches speeds of up to 40 MPH. Plus, it’s on sale for the first time that we’ve tracked at $200 off with out exclusive code at checkout, making it $3,500 to overhaul your daily routine. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Leasing A Lucid Air EV Is As Expensive As Selling Your Soul

Earlier this month, we reported on Lucid's unique online car financing service for models like the Lucid Air and upcoming Gravity SUV. Lucid partnered with Bank of America with the hopes of making financing easier for its customers. It enables all aspects of the buying process to be completed totally online, including financing applications and the signing of the financing contract.
BUYING CARS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Amazon, robots, and diverging views of automation and the future of work

LAS VEGAS — What happens to jobs, the economy and business when a company can create the perfect worker out of silicon and steel? Amazon’s new warehouse robots, unveiled this week, could have lasting implications for the company and its workforce at a pivotal moment for technology and the labor movement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

Starfield is messing up the spacetime continuum

It looks as though Starfield will include that most essential feature of interstellar science fiction: faster-than-light travel. Briefly shown during the Starfield gameplay footage revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and spotted by one observant fan on Reddit (opens in new tab), the upcoming sci-fi RPG looks to include hyperspace travel of some kind. At least, enemy ships appear to be able to warp into your vicinity.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry and buy this HP gaming PC while it’s only $600 today

You shouldn’t settle for basic desktop computer deals if you’re planning to play video games, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars either, especially if you’re on a tight budget. That’s because you have affordable options like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which is currently even cheaper from HP with a $100 discount that lowers its price to just $600 from its original price of $700. It’s not going to rival the best gaming desktops in terms of performance, but it’s going to be enough to play most of today’s video games.
COMPUTERS
Complex

‘Gold Bullet’ Nike Air Max 97s Retroing in 2023

The “Gold Bullet” Nike Air Max 97, long one of the most beloved colorways of the late ’90s running sneaker, is coming back in 2023, sneaker industry sources tell Complex. There is no set release date for the shoes yet, but they should arrive between February and March as part of Nike’s Spring/Summer 2023 lineup. This window for their release is subject to change. Sneaker drop dates will often shift and have been especially volatile recently because of strains on the global supply chain.
APPAREL
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases watchOS 9 beta 2

As well as the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple has also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 9 beta 2. The watchOS 9 beta 2 software update comes two weeks after the release of the first beta, this new beta is available to developers like the previous version.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Review: An Essential Purchase, but Skip the Upgrades

Nobody likes being forced into too many subscriptions, but sometimes they're necessary. If you're hoping to play online games with the Nintendo Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The Xbox and PlayStation require subscription plans to allow online multiplayer gaming, and Nintendo Switch Online is a similar proposition.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Nintendo Direct ‘Mini’ coming June 28

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 28, focusing on content from the company’s third-party publishing partners. Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo said in an announcement, and will be available to watch on-demand at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. (In other words, feel free to skip around as soon as the video goes live.)
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Automatic AI facial recognition pet door

If you would like to stop unwanted furry guests from entering your house, you might be interested in a new pet door equipped with advanced facial recognition capable of recognizing your cat or dog. Once recognized your pet will have instant access to your home while other unknown animals will be refused entry.
PETS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsun g is getting ready to add a new smartphone to its Galaxy A range with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. The handset has recently been benchmarked, which suggests that it could be launching soon, the device will be a budget-friendly 5G handset.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

