Denver, CO

Monsoon moisture arrives bringing afternoon thunderstorms

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQwAb_0gKlrmqX00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The monsoon continues to push moisture into Colorado fueling afternoon rain/thunderstorms. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said to do your outdoor activities in the mornings for the most reliable weather.

The chance for rain on Friday increases to 70% in the southern and central mountains. In Denver, the chance is 20%. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTUgw_0gKlrmqX00
Future radar 5pm Friday.

Avs watch party forecast:

Tomer said to watch for thunderstorms between 3-7 p.m. then conditions will be drier.

Monsoon this weekend in Denver; 5 things to know

There is a Flash Flood Watch effective Friday for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar through Glenwood Canyon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOkBK_0gKlrmqX00
Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar on Friday.

The peak of the monsoon surge occurs Saturday through Sunday. Mountain rain and thunderstorm chances increase to 80-100% mainly in the afternoon. Front Range chances increase to 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Expect cooler highs in the 70s.

5 things to know for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmJhN_0gKlrmqX00
Forecast total rainfall through Sunday night.

The afternoon thunderstorm chance drops to 30% on Monday with highs in the 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbpti_0gKlrmqX00

Monsoon moisture lingers most of next week with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms in Denver. Highs will return to the 90.

