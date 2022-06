Novak Djokovic will ‘find a way to win’ Wimbledon to help bury the demons of the ‘Australia debacle,’ says Pam Shriver. Djokovic heads to Wimbledon still awaiting his first Grand Slam title of the year, although a large part of that is the fact he was deported from Australia in January due to a bonkers belief that his views on vaccination would put people at risk.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO