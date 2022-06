The Citizen Times’ parent organization, Gannett, has made a decision to reduce the daily letters to the editor to a Sunday-only format. It’s my thought that this gives the Mountain Xpress an opportunity to expand the topics and length of the letters to the editor column. My guess is a good number of individuals will begin submitting letters to the Mountain Xpress because of the reduced opportunities in the Citizen Times.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO