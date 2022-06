Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park. In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reduce the amount of noxious weeds.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO