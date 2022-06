(Audubon) An increased insurance rate and new windows for the court house were among the items addressed at the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this week. Dave Lake with Community Insurance appeared at the Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen admits there is a sharp rise this year. “We renewed our insurance with Community Insurance. We increased our deductible to cut the premium, but we are still going to be up about 26% for the insurance and a big part of that was the big jail surcharge the insurance company imposed on all Iowa counties of $10,000 for every county that has a jail, regardless of county size. That’s something we are going to try and get the insurance company to change in the future because it’s not very fair to small counties like ours. For this year we’re going to have to just deal with it.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO