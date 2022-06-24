ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IA

James Haag Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

James Haag, of Orient passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Greater Regional Every Step Hospice Home in Creston.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Orient United Methodist Church. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Open Visitation: Friends may call at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorials: May be directed to the Greater Regional Every Step Hospice Home in Creston.

Survivors: Jim is survived by his two sisters, Judy Richman of Lewisville, Texas and Julie Haag of Creston; two nieces, JoDee Lantz and Sara Beth Shak Shak; two nephews, Adam Lantz and Chase Richman; other relatives and friends.

Western Iowa Today

Lloyd “Butch” Small Obituary

Lloyd “Butch” Kieth Small, age 80, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence in Atlantic, IA. A memorial service for Butch will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA, with Pastor Garry DeGeest officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held following the services on Thursday in the reception room at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery west of Exira, IA.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Byron Christensen Obituary

Funeral Services for 75 year old Byron “Doc” Christensen of Harlan will be Tuesday, June 28th at 1:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Cuppy’s Grove Cemetery in Harlan. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Beatty Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Beatty, the daughter of Louis and Lottie (Wedding) Helmuth, was born in Washington D.C., October 14, 1925. She passed away June 26, 2022, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, IA, at the age of 96 years. Mary graduated from Maryland Park High School. After graduating, she...
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Marilyn Hennick Obituary

Funeral Services for 74 year old Marilyn Hennick of Exira will be Monday, June 27th at 10:30 AM at the Exira Christian Church. Family will greet friends Sunday, June 26th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Bowman Chapel in rural Guthrie County. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jessica Campbell Obituary

A Celebration Of Life for 36 year old Jessica Campbell of Denison and formerly of Manning, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Aspinwall Community Building, Aspinwall, Iowa. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning in charge of arrangements. Jessica died at her...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Daryl “Dean” Leib Obituary

Daryl Leib, age 67, of Kimballton, Iowa, passed on of natural causes on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from noon until 4 PM at the Kimballton City Park. Daryl Dean Leib, son of Darrell and Ila...
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Runaway Pickup Damaged in Accident in Red Oak

(Red Oak) An unoccupied Red Oak City pickup sustained minor damage when it rolled into a fence. Red Oak Police say the accident happened Saturday at 7:00 a.m. on 3rd Street. The pickup moved south and veered west down an alley, entering an empty grass lot and coming to rest against a fence owned by Davis Taylor Insurance. Assistant Police Chief Derrick Walter witnessed the driver 64-year-old Michael Dean Norris of Red Oak, get out of the vehicle to pick up trash at Fountain Square Park. Officer Walter noticed Norris running on foot in a northeasterly direction. Walter then observed the unoccupied truck rolling in the same direction. Norris escaped injury in the accident.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

AtlanticFest Scheduled for August 13

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its’ largest fundraiser of the year on August 13. Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith says downtown will include activities for the entire family. The events include; the 24th Annual Car Show and the 8th Annual Motorcycle Show. The traditional pancake breakfast and run/walk Annual Road Race with chip timing kick off the events. The day also includes; crafters, food vendors, bounce houses, and games in the City Park.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grants will provide funding for downtown housing in Logan, Glenwood and Clarinda

(Area) Grants administered by Southwest Iowa Planning Council will provide funding for housing in the downtowns of Logan, Glenwood, and Clarinda. The City of Clarinda will receive $200,000 to renovate and update two upper-story housing units. The project will include a complete interior overhaul of the second story space at 115 E Main Street, and will provide two of the only quality, updated rental units near the city center. Transforming this underutilized space into residential units will help to highlight the potential for improved quality of affordable living in downtown Clarinda.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested two people on warrants. Cassi Mae Bird, 33, of Des Moines was arrested Friday evening at 800 Laurel Street on two warrants. Bird had one warrant through Des Moines Police for Domestic Abuse Assault. That warrant had no bond until Bird has an initial appearance. The second warrant was a Parole Violation for the original charge Habitual Offender, with no bond. Bird was transported to the Adams County Jail awaiting to be extradited to Polk County Jail.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Several individuals arrested for burglary and theft in Cass County

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted four search warrants in Atlantic from June 24th to June 26th after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary at a rural address in Cass County on June 22nd. Stolen items were located at all four of the addresses where warrants were served. The Atlantic Police Department assisted with the search warrants.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Department arrest Report

(Atlantic) Atlantic Police report five arrests from June 8 through June 26. On June 8, Police arrested 43-year-old Christel Buskirk of Atlantic for 5th – degree theft (Shoplifting). Police cited her into court and released her. On June 22, Atlantic Police arrested 19-year-old Maria Mullenburg of Atlantic for trespassing....
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Car vs Ambulance Accident in Union County

(Afton) The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-vehicle accident between an ambulance and a pickup. Authorities say the accident happened Friday at 10:47 p.m. on Highway 34 and Lark Avenue. According to the report, two Greater Regional medical ambulances checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Highway...
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Hall of Pride transitioning to virtual format

BOONE, IA — The Iowa Hall of Pride will soon live on through a digital format with the launch of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s online program, Achieve. The Hall of Pride museum, run by the IHSAA, will conclude its public schedule and operating hours on June 30 and close its physical location during the 2022-23 school year. Before that, it will transition to an online platform featuring many of the experiences that have made the Hall of Pride a special venue since its opening at Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines in 2005.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK school board approves multiple bids for upcoming school year

(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK school board took care of a number of routine items during their June meeting. Superintendent Trevor Miller says Kids in the Village is up and running inside the school. The Board has formally approved a lease agreement for the daycare. “It opened June 1st and they have around 15 kids. Getting the quirks out, but it’s going well and it’s good. It helps out the community and it’s a good partnership with our district.”
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Valley School Activities Project on Hold

(Corning) The boiler and HVAC project at Southwest Valley’s Activities Center in Corning is on hold until this fall. Schools Superintendent Chris Fenster says the labor bid came in significantly higher than expected, so the project is on hold until this November. Fenster says the district purchased the new...
CORNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Preliminary hearing to be held for Nebraska man accused of breaking into a rural residence in Adair County

(Adair Co.) A preliminary hearing will be held this week for a Nebraska man charged in connection with a break-in at a rural residence in Adair County. Luis Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation into the crash and recovery of a stolen vehicle in the median of Interstate 80 near the Adair rest areas in Adair County; and then the subsequent break-in at a rural residence located southwest of Casey on June 9th.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Four injured in Union County accident

(Union Co.) Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County Thursday afternoon. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 1:55 p.m. on Cherry Street Road. According to the report, 23-year-old Kolton Phelps, of Creston, was driving a 2012 Caterpillar Maintainer, owned by Union County Secondary Roads, southbound on N. Cherry Street Road. 68-year-old James Teague, of Lenox, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu also southbound, approaching the Maintainer. Teague swerved to miss colliding with the Maintainer, but struck the drag hook bracket and sidewall of the left rear tire and lost control. The Malibu went across to the northbound ditch and struck a field drive, going airborne, before coming to rest on its wheels.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Weekend Protests in Iowa After Supreme Court Overturned Roe

(Des Moines, IA) Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin who attended a protest in Des Moines — had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere besides the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life, says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian crosswalk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
DES MOINES, IA
