James Haag Obituary

James Haag, of Orient passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Greater Regional Every Step Hospice Home in Creston.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Orient United Methodist Church.

Open Visitation: Friends may call at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorials: May be directed to the Greater Regional Every Step Hospice Home in Creston.

Survivors: Jim is survived by his two sisters, Judy Richman of Lewisville, Texas and Julie Haag of Creston; two nieces, JoDee Lantz and Sara Beth Shak Shak; two nephews, Adam Lantz and Chase Richman; other relatives and friends.