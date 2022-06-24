Head football coach Chip Killian leaving Hendrickson High School

The Early Longhorns ended their 2021 season with a 9-3 record. Making it to the second round of playoffs where their season ended against Shallowater. This year the Longhorns are setting a new goal of making it further and playing some football in the month of December. Head Coach Daniel...
AUSTIN, Texas — "I spent the last decade of my life dedicating every single second to getting here and getting to do what I have at the University of Texas,” Jhenna Gabriel said. Gabriel gave everything to the sport of volleyball until there was nothing left of her...
ARLINGTON, Texas – — Oklahoma State staved off elimination for the third-straight game at the Big 12 Championship as the fourth-seeded Cowboys knocked off fifth-seeded Texas, 8-1, behind a stellar performance on the mound fromRyan Bogusz Saturday at Globe Life Field. With the win, the No. 7 Cowboys...
With a famous name and well-known relatives who played in the NFL, this high school prospect could change the near future for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning, is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and he is the nephew of Super Bowl Champions Peyton and Eli Manning.
The first grandson of football is heading to Austin, Texas after one of the most closely-followed recruitments in recent memory. But looking back through the tea leaves, should it have been clear that the nation's top prospect would be a Longhorn the whole time?. After Arch Manning made his official...
Texas has had quite the week when it comes to commitments for its football program. Arch Manning, who's the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, committed to the Longhorns earlier this week and someone else has already followed him there. The Longhorns have gotten a verbal commitment from four-star...
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD is hosting a job fair for different departments on Thursday. AISD said the departments of food service, maintenance and transportation are hiring. The departments hiring all offer:. Great Benefits. Medical Insurance. Personal and Sick Leave. Paid Training. Texas Teachers Retirement. The job fair will take...
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A troubled San Marcos police sergeant has been permanently dismissed from the agency after an arbitrator last week agreed with the city’s decision to fire him. Sergeant Ryan Hartman, who was controversially returned to duty in late 2020 after hitting and killing a woman...
AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B 'Huey' helicopter crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
45-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 45-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place around midnight on the Interstate 35 service road, north of Slaughter Lane [...]
AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be the ninth day in a row with triple digits and temperatures will be nearing the record high of 105. The dome of high pressure will get stronger promoting sunny, very hot, and dry conditions through the weekend. Three more days in the 100s and...
HAYS COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Austin, San Antonio, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Texas until 4:45 p.m. with the storm continuing over the area until 8 p.m. At 4:05 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over San Marcos moving Northeast at 15 mph....
AUSTIN, Texas - A new federal warrant puts an end to speculation about whether police believe they recovered the gun used to kill Moriah "Mo" Wilson in the home of her suspected love-triangle killer Kaitlin Armstrong in Austin last month. The U.S. Marshals announced earlier Thursday that the 34-year-old Armstrong,...
